Oddity Tattoo draws up nostalgia with art show

If the number of Hollywood re-boots, sequels, prequels and revivals in recent years are any indication, the people who grew up in the 1980s and ’90s are nostalgic for their childhoods.

In 2015, Oddity Tattoo Studio and Gallery hosted a “Star Wars” group art show in anticipation of the film franchise’s first Disney-made revival.

At 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, the tattoo shop will broaden its scope to host another group art show, “Be Kind, Rewind,” dedicated to all things ’80s and ’90s.

Shop manager and artist Will Ralston says the biggest challenge was picking just one subject.

“There’s so much great pop culture from that era,” he says. “The most fun part is going to be seeing what everyone else came up with. This is the stuff we grew up with, and I think that gets people excited.”

Veronica Stiener's Wednesday Addams art

The show will feature works by 25 to 30 artists, some submitting multiple pieces, in a variety of mediums. Some are approaching the topic more literally — drawing or painting a character from the pop culture of the time. Others are attempting to simply re-create an aesthetic.

Artist Amarish Hendon says he drew inspiration from famed American illustrator Patrick Nagel, whose art deco-inspired female illustrations became synonymous with the ’80s.

Caleb Prochnow pays tribute to "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles'" character Rockseady.

“There are a few ways to approach this,” he says. “I was hoping to capture the spirit of the era. I think a good example is the show flier — it really sets the tone for the show right off the bat.”

IF YOU GO: “Be Kind, Rewind” When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 Where: Oddity Tattoo Studio and Gallery, 1778 Main St. Tickets: Free Info: Call 955-6246.

Guests can also expect a host of familiar faces — Slimer, Power Rangers, Ninja Turtles, the Addams Family — anything that inspires nostalgia. The opening reception will feature souvenirs, prizes and refreshments to continue the theme.

“It’s hard not to be excited,” says Ralston. “These are the things that inspired us to become artists in the first place.”