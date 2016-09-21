Observers win press awards

Nine newspapers in the Observer Media Group garnered 81 total awards at the 2015 Florida Press Association Better Weekly Newspaper contest Sept. 16

The Longboat Observer staff won first place for overall graphic design and for the special issue category for its Longboat Key 60th Anniversary section. Managing Editor Robin Hartill won best obituary for her story on the life of Edith Barr Dunn, and Editorial Designer Meghan Sasser won the informational graphic category.