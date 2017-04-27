Nonpartisan charade

It’s laughable.

This year’s Sarasota City Commission elections are as nonpartisan as the Democratic and Republican parties.

On the Democratic Party side, Democrats have harped at each other over who’s the real Democrat and whether candidate Jennifer Ahearn-Koch (a Democrat) is betraying the values of the Democratic Party.

On the other side, Republicans haven’t held back, either. That was especially true this week when the Republican Party of Sarasota posted links to a YouTube video of a candidate forum in the fall at which Koch-Ahearn is saying: “[I]f we are going to be a city and a community that encompasses all people of the city, all of our community, then yes we definitely need to consider the option of being a sanctuary city where we can protect our citizens …”

Of course, some Republicans disingenuously twisted her words, saying she said Sarasota “should be” a sanctuary city.

Nonpartisan election? Hah.

Sarasota voters should quit the charade. Change the commission elections to coincide with general elections and declare them partisan.

For sure, more people would vote.