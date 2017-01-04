New year, New Trends: 2017 brings fresh must-have fashion pieces

It’s time to clean out your closet. Say goodbye to those 2016 pieces (don’t worry, the slip dress had a good run) and make room for the the fresh trends the new year has to offer.

We caught up with three local boutiques to see the must-have fashions for 2017.

Spider Lily Finery

Nicole Theis-DeMoss says shorter bohemian dresses like this Spider Lily Finery garment are one of the new trends of 2017. Courtesy photo

Nicole Theis-DeMoss was working in the property insurance industry for six-and-a-half years before pursuing her dream and opening Spider Lily Finery on Siesta Drive. Since July 1, the store has carried fine handcrafted goods.

Theis-DeMoss thinks breathable, natural fabrics are the new necessity for 2017. She says everyone should own a classic A-line dress made of bamboo, which pairs perfectly with a long statement necklace. To make the look more winter-friendly, she suggests throwing a cotton sweater vest on top.

Nicole Theis-DeMoss says long statement necklaces like this from Spider Lily Finery will accentuate any 2017 look. Courtesy photo

She also says the new year will be the return of neutrals.

“In 2016, especially during the summer months, we saw a big draw toward color,” she says. “As we move into 2017, classic blacks, navys, grays and olive greens are back in.”

Other must-haves include shorter bohemian-style dresses paired with tights or leggings. Theis-DeMoss says infinity scarves and boots are the perfect way to accessorize for winter, and a stylish pair of sandals easily transitions the look into the spring.

Camilyn Beth

This Camilyn Beth “Rosalina” dress is a classic, but the ruffles at a trendy twist. Courtesy photo

Camilyn Leavitt was invited to 16 weddings in 2012, and instead of panicking, she used it as a chance to kickstart her fashion career. The 16 dresses Leavitt designed for each wedding were the beginning of her collection, Camilyn Beth, and her boutique of the same name in Downtown Sarasota.

Camilyn Beth Director of Operations Nicole Unger notes that traditional pieces are still relevant this year.

Camilyn Beth Director of Operations Nicole Unger says that one of the must-have fashion pieces for 2017 are statement dresses like this Camilyn Beth "Oliver" dress. Courtesy photo

For Unger, the three must-have pieces in 2017 are a classic leather handbag, a chic pair of heels and a statement dress. When paired with pieces like the Camilyn Beth “Rosalina” Dress (pictured right), she says a pair of fresh white heels and matching bag create a vibrant springtime look, whereas a black bag and black shoes create a more sophisticated look.

Although the classics are always in, she thinks traditional looks can be be made trendy.

“This year, we are seeing a lot of ruffles,” Unger says. “We are also seeing a lot of bold pops of color, such as fuchsia and royal blue.”

Gia Ventøla

Gia Ventola thinks these "Runway Worthy" pewter mirrored-lens sunglasses, "Take Me Away" two-layer print dress and "My One and Only DIamond" pewter flip flops are three must-have items for 2017. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Not many people have met a celebrity, and even fewer have dressed one. Designer Gia Ventola’s dresses have been worn by dozens of A-listers from Beyoncé to Nicole Kidman, but nowadays you can find her styling the rest of us at her St. Armands store, Gia Ventøla.

Ventola says she’s always three to five years ahead of trends. She recognizes that the current fashion fads are all about color blocking, long shapes and versatility (pieces that can go from day to night or event to event), but she takes pride in doing her own thing.

Gia Ventola says her "Runway Worthy" pewter mirrored-lens sunglasses are the perfect way to top off any trendy 2017 ensemble. Photo by Niki Kottmann

Ventola picked a print two-layer dress, diamond pewter flip-flops and mirrored sunglasses as some must-haves for this year. She says clients are now looking for more casual dresses that can be made formal with the right accessories, and with the right shoes, the dress is the perfect laid-back or formal look.

Just like in 2016, she thinks costume jewelry will still dominate in the new year, but she recommends diamond studs or a simple watch to pair with prints.