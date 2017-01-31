New exec starts at nonprofit

Jewish Family and Children’s Services of the Suncoast tomorrow will have a new CEO.

Heidi Brown will begin her new position leading the organization’s 113 employees, 25 contractors and 473 volunteers. In her new role, she will focus on growing collaborative community partnerships, increasing the range of services offered and increase the visibility of the organization.

“I am extremely excited to continue the JFCS’ significant work through this role,” Brown said. “This is an incredible opportunity to have a greater impact on the entire community and I look forward to working with all of JFCS’ supporters to influence as many people as possible through the much-needed services JFCS provides.”

Brown formerly served as the CEO of Aviva, better known as Kobernick-Anchin-Benderson, a retired living community.