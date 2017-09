A Myakka City man was killed Monday night approximately 11:25 p.m. when his car left the roadway near the intersection of State Road 70 and Greenbrook Boulevard in a one-car accident.

Michael Eugene Hosier, 62, was driving westbound on State Road 70 in a Toyota Tundra when he lost control of his vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said alcohol was not a factor.