Munch much?

Corista Williams has some simple advice for travelers who snack too much: Think outside of the box.

In fact, Williams, a registered dietitian at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, said it might be best to stay away from the box all together.

“Anytime you are eating out of a box, there is a high chance that you will overeat, even if what is inside is really healthy,” Williams said.

If food were a necessary component of life simply because it aids as nourishment, “then everyone would be healthy,” said Nora Clemens, a registered dietitian at Nutrition and Wellness Solutions in Sarasota.

“People tend to snack a lot when they are traveling, especially these days when traveling can get really stressful,” she said.

There are ways to keep your stomach happy while staying healthy when you’re traveling. But what an individual chooses to eat while traveling is subjective.

For those who have no interest in preparing snacks, Clemens suggests KIND Bar, Quest Protein Bar and RxBar.

Williams’ favorite is Chobani Greek Yogurts, which have 200 calories at most.

“You should be eating a combination of carbohydrates, protein and fat when you are snacking,” Williams said.

But be careful of portion sizes.

“If you eat a cup of nuts ... you can get up to 500 calories without even knowing. But if you have a cup of blueberries you will maybe get about 80 calories,” Corista said.

Williams encourages travelers to bring snacks that they will enjoy. Otherwise, no matter how much you plan, you will grow tired and unsatisfied with your snacks and end up eating things that might not be as healthy.

Though dietitians encourage healthy eating and reasonable portions, they are human and enjoy snacks as much as anyone.

“Snacking is a part of most of our lifestyles,” Clemens said. “Power up your traveling experience by bringing some healthy snacks with you.”