Motorcyclist dies in East Manatee County accident

A 20-year-old woman riding a 2004 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle died in a crash Tuesday at approximately 10:10 p..m. on State Road 70 at 56th Court East in East County.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said the woman, whose identity was not released pending notification of family, was speeding eastbound on S.R. 70 in the left land approaching 56th Court East when a 2008 Infinity driven westbound by Chris Marcelin, 21, of Bradenton, attempted to make a U-turn and failed to see the motorcycle approaching. The motorcycle struck the right rear of the Infinity.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcelin and one of his two passengers suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is pending.