Mother and daughter arrested after tip about possible prostitution

Sarasota detectives arrested a mother and daughter after a Crimestoppers tip informed detectives about possible prostitution happening inside a home, the Sarasota Police Department said in a release.

Anne Dodge, 55.

Anne Dodge, 55, and Jennifer Dodge, 30, were arrested after officers conducted several undercover operations at their home on the 2900 block of Bay Street.

Between June and August this year, Jennifer Dodge offered to perform sexual favors for money to an undercover officer, and Anne Dodge performed a massage in exchange for money to an undercover officer, the release stated. Officers contacted the Department of Health, who confirmed Anne Dodge is not a licensed massage therapist.

Jennifer Dodge, 30.

Detectives found both women were posting ads for their services online.

“I am a beautiful, talented, licensed massage therapist whom God uses to bring his healing energy to you and bring you a whole new level of ecstasy,” said one ad for Anne Dodge.

Police executed a search warrant Aug. 16 at the Dodge home, and Anne Dodge was arrested that day on two felony counts of unlicensed practice of a health care profession and two misdemeanor counts of unlicensed operation of a massage establishment. She was released on $4,000 bond. Jennifer Dodge was arrested Aug. 17 for two counts of felony prostitution. She was released on $1,500 bond. Jennifer Dodge has three prior convictions of prostitution, according to the release.

The arrests from an undercover operation come less than a week after the Sarasota Police Department arrested six men in an undercover prostitution operation on North Tamiami Trial.

To verify if an individual is licensed to practice their profession, visit the Department of Health website. Report any unlicensed health care activity to the Department of Health at 1-877-425-8852.