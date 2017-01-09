For “The Fast and The Furious” fans, they know that passengers can easily be flung out of their seat while a car is moving, but that’s in Hollywood, where anything can happen.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, “MythBusters: The Search,” a spin-off of “MythBusters”, premiered and this myth was put to the test.The myth passed the test. At the head of the project was Tracy Fanara, an environmental engineer for Mote Marine Laboratory.

Photo courtesy of Mote Marine Laboratory

In 2011, Fanara received a scholarship from the Longboat Key Garden Club that allowed her to complete her Ph.D. degree at the University of Florida. She said without that scholarship, she wouldn’t have been able to register for classes. Now, she manages the Environmental Health Program at Mote, which investigates the effects of marine and freshwater chemicals on environmental and public health.

The show features “the next generation of fearless contenders with killer build skills, science smarts and nerves of steel, ready to be judged each week as they bust myths and vie for the win in becoming the next myth-busting superstars,” The Science Channel’s website said. Fanara was contacted by the show’s producers after they saw videos she did for her dissertation at the University of Florida on storm water treatment. There are 10 contestants this season.

“What “MythBusters” is about is taking questions that everybody has or something they saw in a movie that was crazy that they want to know if it can really happen, and we test it through scientific principal,” Fanara said.

Each week, contestants test myths in teams, and as the show progresses, contestants are eliminated. Although Fanara can’t say how long she’s on the show, she said it was a positive experience. She said she was never nervous talking on camera because her job at Mote involves her speaking to the public a lot, however, the equipment she used on the show was new to her.

“The area was really cool, but I love the fact that I was forced to go out of my comfort zone because that’s the only way you’re able to grow,” she said.

At Mote, Fanara focuses mostly on design and scientific theory, but now she wants to use what she learned on the show in her work, specifically in the construction and building part of experimental science. She recently built a cell concentrator that doesn’t kill cells that are needed for researching swimming patterns, and she just submitted a proposal to optimize her own water treatment media. Although the show used many of the engineering principles Fanara learned in school, she learned a lot of new concepts too.

“I was actually hoping that would happen,” Fanara said. “You always want to learn more.”

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Mote will host a viewing party of the next episode. Fanara said her and her team will be trying to paint a room using explosives. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and a Q-and-A with Fanara will follow after. The event is free to the public and will take place in Mote’s WAVE Center, 1600 Ken Thompson Parkway. Call 302-4997 for more information and RSVP online mote.org/events.