Mote reveals success of Oceans of Opportunity

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium reached a milestone over the weekend.

Not only did the lab complete its first-ever comprehensive campaign, Oceans of Opportunity, but it surpassed its goal by more than $1 million. In total, the campaign raised $51,736,582.

The campaign was announced in January 2015, and the $50 million mark was reached in August, but the total wasn’t revealed until Mote’s annual fundraising event, Oceanic Evening, on Oct. 29. The money raised through the campaign will aid Mote in reaching its 2020 Vision & Strategic Plan, which focuses on three areas: supporting and expanding Mote’s annual research and education operations, spurring long-term growth in the endowment to provide security and sustainability for Mote’s future and financing construction of a new facility on Mote’s property in Summerland Key, a statement from the lab said.

Mote President and CEO Michael Crosby announced the total at the event, which happened to fall on a very important date for the Mote family.

“Tonight would have been the 100th birthday of William R. Mote, who always said ‘for generations we’ve been taking from the sea and now is the time to start giving back’ and that is what this campaign is all about, giving back,” said Crosby. “I want to sincerely thank everyone who is helping us achieve our goals outlined in our 2020 Vision & Strategic Plan to enhance our positive impact by 2020. The campaign is specifically designed to help us achieve our goals outlined in this plan and to grow our impact, and it would not be possible without all of you.”

During his speech at Oceanic Evening, Crosby introduced the Mote Leadership Circle, a group of community members who are providing $1 million or more to the campaign. The Circle includes five donors who wish to remain anonymous along with Carol and Barney Barnett, James D. and Pati Ericson, Elizabeth Moore, Robert and Anne Essner and Maurice and Carolyn Cunniffe.

At the event, Bob Essner, chairman of the Oceans of Opportunity campaign and Leadership Circle member, thanked those in attendance and those who contributed to the campaign.

“I am continually amazed and humbled by the generosity of the community," Essner said. "Through this campaign Mote received support from all over the country and internationally from a wide variety of donors. I don't only think of this as a financial success, but as a huge success in connecting our local community with others around the world who all believe in one goal, to save our oceans. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, for allowing us to incite change. It would not have been possible without each and every one of you, and I really mean that."