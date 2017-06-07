Meadow Lark Drive home sells for $1.55 million

Seaside Operations LLC sold the home at 440 Meadow Lark Drive to 440 Meadow Lark LLC for $1.55 million. Built in 1970, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,908 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,115,000 in 2015.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

Walter and Rebecca Parrish, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 620 Russell St. to Wenzel and Stacey Tirheimer, of Tampa, for $751,800. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,563 square feet of living area.

Jason and Heather Konzelmann, trustees, of Cuming, Ga., sold the home at 381 N. Shore Road to Paradise Beach House LLC for $635,000. Built in 1958, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,116 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $468,500 in 2010.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Park Residences Development LLC sold the Unit E106 condominium at 159 Taft Drive to Patrick and Rene’ DiPinto, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area.

Seaplace

Sandra and Charles McAuley, trustees, of Noblesville, Ind., sold the Unit G8-101-B condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to David and Patricia Myers, of Williamsville, N.Y., for $725,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $655,000 in 2015.

Sandra and Charles McAuley, trustees, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit G8-106-G condominium at 1925 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kirk Baker and Anelsy Mayorga-Baker, of Katy, Texas, for $435,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,068 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,100 in 2016.

Lido Harbour South

Linda Mitchell, of Eldersburg, Md., sold her Unit 503 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to Michael Downs and Carla Hunter Downs, of Duluth, Ga., for $580,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,248 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2015.

Sand Cay

Thomas Borrows, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 310 condominium at 4725 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kim Christiansen, trustee, of Fort Lauderdale, for $565,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,104 square feet of living area.

Harbour Links at Longboat Key Club

Erlene Sciuto, trustee, of Bristol, Mass., sold the Unit 2013 condominium at 2013 Harbour Links Drive to Jeffrey Plocharczyk and Debra Palmer, of Westbrook, Conn., for $465,000. Built in 1989, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $258,000 in 1994.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Charles and Linda Czech, of Harwich, Mass., sold their Unit 26 condominium at 709 Spanish Drive N. to Steven and Amy Pransky, of Sharon, Mass., for $330,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,325 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,000 in 2005.

Gulf Key

Jeffrey and Maureen Stewart, of Lithia, their Unit 4 condominium at to David and Tammy Ann Swift, of Cumming, Ga., for $315,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2010.

Chateau Village

Joseph Gaglia, of Ontario, Canada, sold his Unit 101C condominium at 722 Blvd. of the Presidents to Jeffrey Kelley, of Sarasota, for $300,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,121 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $75,000 in 1987.

Islands West

Elizabeth Goodman, of Boston, sold the Unit 2E condominium at 2525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Charles Cahn III, of Suffield, Conn., for $300,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $535,500 in 2002.

Longboat Harbour

Kathy Erwin and Karen Wever, of Indianapolis, sold their Unit 207 condominium at 4330 Falmouth Drive to Krithi Ramesh and Vikas Veeranna, of Pittsfield, Mass., for $288,500. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,000 in 2013.