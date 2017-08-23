Mary Lou Johnson captures photography award

Local photographer Mary Lou Johnson won second place in the Selby Scene category of the Marie Selby Botanical Gardens 37th annual Juried Photography Exhibition for her photograph, “Spirit of St. Paul de Vence." Johnson photographed a scene re-created as part of the Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams exhibit that was on display at Selby. It turns out that Johnson has photographed the same scene in person during her travels to France.