Manatee County to discuss future of water

Manatee County officials will meet Jan. 17 to develop ideas for the future of Manatee County’s water supply.

Starting at 9 a.m. in the Manatee County Commission Chamber, 1112 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, county staff will present on current water issues and foster discussion about the county’s future water needs.

Utilities Department staff will discuss the county’s obligations to the Southwest Florida Water Management District; the state of minimum flow requirements; a strategic plan implementation process; and a proposed aquifer recharge project.

