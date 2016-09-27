Manatee County drug deal goes awry

Manatee County authorities are on the hunt for suspects in a drug deal that turned into a robbery and resulted in gunshot wounds to the victim.

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report states Louis Davis, 19, and two other suspects drove to the 2400 block of Second Avenue East, in Palmetto, to complete a pre-arranged narcotics transaction with the two suspects. During the transaction, one of the suspects produced a handgun and a scuffle ensued.

During the fight, the gun went off and Davis a bullet grazed in the leg.

The suspects took marijuana, cash and jewelry before fleeing.

Davis was treated for minor injuries.

The incident occurred just before midnight Monday.

The investigation continues with no arrests at this time.