Manatee County Commission selects administrator finalists

Manatee County commissioners on Aug. 15 narrowed their search for a new county administrator to the final six.

Finalists include: Daniel Alfonso, city manager for the city of Miami; David Ellis, deputy county manager for Wake County Government in Raleigh, N.C.; Alyce Robertson, executive director of the Miami Downtown Development Authority; and Mark Ryan, chief strategy and compliance officer for MedHOK Inc., in Land O Lakes.

The board unanimously added two others — Manatee County employees John Barnott, currently the director of building and development services, and recreation division manager Danny Hopkins. The pair were not in the top 10 list of finalists recommended by executive search firm Springsted Waters Executive Recruitment. Board members said they believed the men may have the management experience to perform the job and should at least be considered. They will have to undergo the vetting process Springsted’s other top 10 finalists had to complete.

