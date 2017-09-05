Manatee County clerk warns to protect important documents

Angel Colonneso, the Manatee County clerk of the Circuit Court and comptroller, said Tuesday it is important people gather their important papers and store them in a safe place as Hurricane Irma approaches.

Even better, take them with you if you evacuate.

Also, she said documents such as mortgages, deeds, child custody, divorce or marriage records are available through the Manatee County Clerk of Circuit Court’s website and should be downloaded and printed prior to a storm. This will ensure that you have the documentation that you might need after a storm until power and transportation are restored, offices are reopened or if the website is temporarily unavailable.

To access your important documents that are on file with the Clerk’s Office, go to www.manateeclerk.com. For more information, call 741-4014.