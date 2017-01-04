Looking Ahead: Tourism outlook for Longboat Key

Longboat Key may not have as many tourism opportunities as other communities in Sarasota or Manatee counties, but with hotel rooms opening, the island may have yet another year of robust growth in tourist taxes. The Longboat Observer and sister newspaper Business Observer spoke with tourism officials about what to expect in 2017.

Virginia Haley, president of Visit Sarasota County

With the expanded hotel rooms and culinary offerings, we expect to see solid tourism numbers for Longboat Key.

Virginia Haley

With a new hotel and restaurants slated to open in 2017, there are more opportunities for visitors to explore Longboat Key. The biggest tourist draw for the Key in 2017 will be the opening of the Zota, Ocean Properties Limited, Ocean Properties Limited’s newest resort in the area. Scheduled to open in May, the Zota will offer 187 guest rooms and suites and is on the site of the previous Hilton Longboat Key. The beachfront property will also have 2,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space, a restaurant and wine bar that will be open to the public.

The Zota joins the Resort at Longboat Key Club and numerous independent properties welcoming overnight visitors. The Resort will continue to be a popular location for visitors looking for upscale accommodations and full-service dining, tennis and golf options.

The addition of new restaurants will expand dining options on the key and appeal to visitors and locals alike. On the north end of the Key, Shore’s second restaurant in the area is expected to open in the old Moore’s location. This past July, Richard Gonzmart, owner of Columbia Restaurant Group, purchased the former Pattigeorge’s with the intent to introduce a new restaurant concept in this location. These new restaurants join long-time popular establishments Euphemia Haye, Dry Dock, Harry’s Continental Kitchens and the Chart House.

These new amenities and offerings, along with the beach and nearby St. Armands Circle and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, will likely welcome new and returning visitors in 2017.

Elliott Falcione, executive director of the Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau/Manatee County

The growth in tourism spending and economic impact will grow again in 2017, but not quite at the level we have been seeing.

Elliott Falcione

There will always be potential threats that could affect tourism growth. Hurricanes, green algae and the Zika virus are just a few examples of potential threats we saw in 2016 alone. One of the bigger concerns I have with continued success is that I have seen some complacency set in within our industry. If industry complacency continues, we will no doubt struggle during adverse circumstances, while our competitors who are staying engaged in the market will beat us at our own game.

The solution to complacency is to keep creating brand awareness in the market so when a natural disaster or an adverse situation occurs, we will have strong market share.