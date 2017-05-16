Longtime Children First supporters get recognized

John and Elenor Maxheim have supported the organization for the past seven years.
On April 5, John and Elenor Maxheim were recognized for their contributions to Children First. To thank the couple for their support over the past seven years, the “John and Elenor Maxheim Library” was named in their honor at the organization’s Dr. Elaine Marieb Early Learning Center in Newtown.
The Maxheims have helped numerous families, including helping a homeless family find a home and providing a car for a mother in need, Children First said.
Turtle Tracks
Week of May 7- May 13
2017 2016
Nests 17 9
False Crawls 15 7
Total as of May 6
2017 2016
Nests 18 13
False Crawls 15 11
Source: Mote Marine Laboratory