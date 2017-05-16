 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, May. 17, 2017 1 hour ago

Longtime Children First supporters get recognized

Share
John and Elenor Maxheim have supported the organization for the past seven years.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

On April 5, John and Elenor Maxheim were recognized for their contributions to Children First. To thank the couple for their support over the past seven years, the “John and Elenor Maxheim Library” was named in their honor at the organization’s Dr. Elaine Marieb Early Learning Center in Newtown. 

The Maxheims have helped numerous families, including helping a homeless family find a home and providing a car for a mother in need, Children First said.

 

Turtle Tracks 

Week of May 7- May 13

                        2017        2016

Nests                 17             9

False Crawls     15             7

 

Total as of May 6

                        2017         2016

Nests                 18             13

False Crawls     15             11


Source: Mote Marine Laboratory

Related Stories