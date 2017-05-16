Longtime Children First supporters get recognized

On April 5, John and Elenor Maxheim were recognized for their contributions to Children First. To thank the couple for their support over the past seven years, the “John and Elenor Maxheim Library” was named in their honor at the organization’s Dr. Elaine Marieb Early Learning Center in Newtown.

The Maxheims have helped numerous families, including helping a homeless family find a home and providing a car for a mother in need, Children First said.

Turtle Tracks

Week of May 7- May 13

2017 2016

Nests 17 9

False Crawls 15 7

Total as of May 6

2017 2016

Nests 18 13

False Crawls 15 11



Source: Mote Marine Laboratory