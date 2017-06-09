Longboat to host discussion on sign code changes

Longboat Key is hosting a discussion about forthcoming changes to the town’s sign code.

The changes, which were set in motion by a 2015 U.S Supreme Court decision, include new regulations for temporary signs, such as real estate signs and election signs. Planning and Zoning Board Chairwoman B.J. Bishop said the changes will affect most of the businesses on the Key, especially the real estate community.

The discussion will be held at Town Hall on Tuesday, June 13 from 10 a.m. to noon.