Longboat south fire station: renovate or rebuild?

Renovation options for Longboat Key’s south fire station will be presented at the next Town Commission meeting.

Architect Todd Sweet and town staff will present options to either renovate or completely rebuild the fire station. Construction costs for renovation options are estimated to be between $1.8 million to about $3.1 million, while construction costs for rebuild options are estimated to be more than $3.6 million.

The presentation will include renovation plans for the town’s north fire station as well, which are estimated to cost less than $1 million.

The meeting will be held at Town Hall on Monday, June 5 at 1 p.m. Commissioners will discuss these options and provide direction to town staff.

Other agenda items:

The Town Commission will discuss the hiring process for a new town manager.

An ordinance that amends the town’s comprehensive plan will be subject to second reading and public hearing.

An ordinance that will change Town Commission regular meeting start times from 7 p.m. to 1 p.m. will be subject to second reading and public hearing.

Revisions to the town code to resolve potential issues between state legislation and the town’s underground utilities project will be subject to first reading and public hearing.



For the full June 5 meeting agenda, click here.