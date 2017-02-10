Longboat, Sarasota at odds over Fruitville Road

A roughly $10 million transportation project slated for Fruitville Road has caused a fissure between the town of Longboat Key and city of Sarasota planners, with island leaders concerned that any recent gains in traffic solutions could be at stake.

On Feb. 22, the city will hold its last public workshop for a traffic-calming project on Fruitville between U.S. 301 and North Tamiami Trail. Some time in the next two months, city commissioners will consider two options for the road, one of which includes removing two lanes and adding three roundabouts in place of traffic signals.

Though city staffers haven’t endorsed either plan, a draft report by consultant Sam Schwartz Engineering concludes the lane-reduction option will better accomplish the city’s goal of improving conditions for pedestrians and bicyclists, and will actually reduce delays at the intersections along the stretch.

“I think in general, it’s counterintuitive for people to visualize going from two lanes to one lane and actually have that segment functioning better,” said City Chief Planner Steve Stancel. “And when you propose roundabouts, it’s not uncommon for the public to be worried about how they’re going to function, but the general consensus after installation is they work.”

The divide between the municipalities comes down to objectives — the city wants to better link the burgeoning Rosemary District, which has at least 10 condominium, apartment or hotel projects underway or in development. But Longboat Key Town Planning, Zoning and Building Director Alaina Ray wants as few obstructions as possible for motorists, because Fruitville is the main evacuation route for barrier island residents to reach Interstate 75.

“Those two objectives aren’t always in sync,” Ray said.

Sarasota’s plan includes reducing Fruitville to a two-lane road between North Lemon Avenue and Cocoanut Avenue, with roundabouts at those two intersections as well as Central Avenue. Bicycle lanes would be removed, and sidewalks would be widened to 16 feet along the three-intersection stretch.

The other alternative, which the consultant said would also accomplish the city’s goals, albeit with more delays than the other plan, includes widening sidewalks to 10 feet and removing bike lanes.

“There hasn’t been a formal staff position taken yet, and that’s why we’re having another public meeting to take further input from the public before making a decision,” Stancel said.

Bob Gault, a Longboat resident who often drives the route to I-75, said he’s not an expert, but he doesn’t believe the roundabout option would accomplish the city’s goal of providing more efficient north-south connections between the Rosemary District and downtown. In his experience, people driving the main thoroughfare don’t yield to those on side streets.

“You watch the behavior of people, and it just clearly indicates that the circles favor the main road that’s going through the circle,” he said, noting his experience with the two new roundabouts on Ringling Boulevard.

But more important, Longboat stakeholders say it would further restrict traffic chokepoints that plague drivers going either direction from the Key.

“I think that’s not in the interest of the barrier islands, and in particular, Longboat Key,” said Town Commissioner Jack Daly, who also sits on the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The Feb. 22 workshop comes after the Longboat Key Revitalization Task Force made significant gains in short-term traffic solutions, including the Florida Department of Transportation endorsing plans for a traffic monitor that would control the light timing at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue to help flush traffic. At a recent MPO meeting, Task Force Chairman Tom Freiwald praised the state for working with Longboat Key leaders.

“This Fruitville plan is certainly a step in the wrong direction,” Daly said.

Further, there is nothing in the proposal to address the intersection of U.S. 301, which Ray said is problematic as well. Town and city planners will meet this week to discuss the plans.

“We’ve had discussions with them previously about transportation, and we continue to have discussions with them,” Ray said. “I think the town in the last couple of years has sought a higher level of involvement than what has traditionally been the approach.”

Stancel said the city has about 45% of the required funding for the project, which will need about 10 months for design and engineering after City Commission approval.

“This is something we’re definitely keeping our eye on,” Ray said.