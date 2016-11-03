The number of the day on Longboat Key is 55.

As in 55 tons of dead fish removed through Thursday from 91 canals and the shorelines surrounding the island, according to Mark Richardson, Longboat Key streets, facilities, parks and recreation manager.

Longboat Key started sending tons of dead fish to the landfill in September. Town Manager David Bullock said 16 more canals were cleaned Wednesday.

“This event just hasn’t ended,” said Bullock. “And it’s intermittent. It keeps coming back in.”

The Florida Wildlife Commission reported Wednesday the red tide presence is not gone entirely in Sarasota and Manatee counties. FWC reported low to medium concentrations of red tide in nine Manatee County samples and very low to high concentrations in 33 Sarasota County samples.

Red tide involves a higher than normal concentration of microscopic alga. In Florida, red tide is usually caused by the species Karenia brevis. It can be toxic to fish and water mammals and cause severe respiratory issues in humans.