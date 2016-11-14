 Skip to main content
Longboat Key is ranked No. 1 in the nation for freedom from burglaries.
Longboat Key Monday, Nov. 14, 2016 1 hour ago

Longboat ranked No. 1 in nation for burglary safety

The list is based on data from the recent FBI Uniform Crime Report.
by: Observer Staff

The Austin, Texas-based security firm Protect America lists the town of Longboat Key in its list of top 10 cities with the lowest burglary rates. The list is based on data from the recent FBI Uniform Crime Report, according to the Protect America website.

The top 10 list of Florida "Burglary Safe Zones" includes:

1. Longboat Key. Population: 7,206. Burglaries: 3.

2. Indian River Shores. Population: 4,119. Burglaries: 2

3. Indian Shores. Population: 3,630. Burglaries: 3.

4. Center Hill. Population: 1.186. Burglaries: 1.

5. Punta Gorda. Population: 17,841. Burglaries 16.

6. Belleair Bluffs. Population: 2,081. Burglaries: 2.

7. Trenton. Population: 2,028. Burglaries: 2.

8. Highland Beach. Population: 3,723. Burglaries 4.

9. Starke: Population: 5,341. Burglaries: 6.

10. Jennings. Population: 864. Burglaries 1.

