The roof is a major component of Mar Vista’s $2 million renovation project.
The roof is ready.
And it’s a major component of the $2 million renovation of the Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Pub in the Longbeach Village.
“It’s a big milestone considering we went through a tropical storm and a hurricane,” said project manager Mark Anderson, a seven-year veteran with Chiles Restaurant Group, which owns Mar Vista.
Anderson was referring to named storms Hermine and Matthew, which opened and closed September, respectively.
Anderson said the fact the project, which began Aug. 3, remains on track to complete its first permit in January is a tribute to general contractor Whitehead Construction of Cortez. Anywhere from six to 20 tradesmen have been employed at the job site, dependent on the work being done, Anderson said.
Mar Vista General Manager Anthony Cucci expressed excitement about the new state-of-the-art kitchen coming online soon. The restaurant has operated since August using a portable freezer and kitchen.
“It’s going to be phenomenal,” he said last week as outdoor tables started filling up.
The temporary kitchen and walk-in freezer will go away after the new kitchen is finished, he said. A new fireplace will add a warming touch, too.
Blocking out Mother Nature with a new roof removes a variable that could have brought complications, he said.
“We’re dried in pretty much,” said Cucci, referring to the fact his business is no longer open to the elements. “We’re very operational now.”
Despite the renovations, Mar Vista Dockside Restaurant and Pub is still serving 300 to 400 meals per day, he said.
Once the kitchen is finished, the project’s focus will be on installing a new bar and dining room in the second phase.
The number of seats will stay at 169, but the new facilities will offer an overdue upgrade while retaining the Old Florida charm of Mar Vista, Cucci said.
“We’ll still have the cypress siding and the tin roof,” Cucci said.
Architect Barron Schimberg, whom owner Ed Chiles hired for previous multimillion-dollar renovations of his Beach House Restaurant in Bradenton Beach and Sandbar Restaurant in Anna Maria, has included a water tower at Mar Vista.
After the first permit of work is completed in January, it will halt, then resume after season. Completion is planned for December 2017.