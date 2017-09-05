Lighthouse Point house sells for $4.5 million

A home in Lighthouse Point tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Links Avenue Real Estates Services LLC sold the home at 55 Lighthouse Point Drive to Michael and Sharon Tetterton and Marsha Couch, of Longboat Key, for $4.5 million. Built in 1995, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 6,159 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $4,215,000 in 2015.

Jewfish Key

Patricia Roberts, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 7140 La Lenaire Drive to Rony Rodriguez, of Bradenton Beach, for $1.05 million. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,378 square feet of living area.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Jerome and Sharon Glassman, of Ocala, sold their home at 549 General Harris St. to Keith and Jolynn Graham, of Killarney, for $562,500. Built in 1961, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2013.

Longboat Shores

Joshua and Wendy Band, trustees, of Alexandria, Va., sold the home at 604 Buttonwood Drive to Graciano and Sherry Nikolich, of Bel Air, Md., for $550,000. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,000 in 2001.

Casa Del Mar

Advantage Inc. sold the Unit 7 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Sonny Calhoun Properties LLC for $400,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2003.

Longboat Harbour

Gary and Nancy Howard, of St. Petersburg, sold their Unit 302 condominium at 4320 Falmouth Drive to Ulf Langgard and Jan Langgard, trustees, of Lawrence, Kansas, for $255,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 928 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $72,000 in 1987.

Longbeach

Richard and Laurel Maul, of Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., sold their Unit 23 condominium at 7145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Timothy Leffler, of Hubertus, Wis., for $472,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 1997.

The Diplomat

Richard and Connie Grace, of W. Lafayette, Ind., sold their Unit 230 condominium at 3155 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bradley and Elizabeth Winer, of Charlotte, N.C., for $321,800. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $133,500 in 1997.

Sutton Place

Karl Horwitz, trustee, sold the Unit T-24 condominium at 575 Sutton Place to Edward and Victoria Salisbury, of Ontario, Canada, for $320,000. Built in 1972, it has one bedroom, one bath and 1,450 square feet of living area.

Michael and Wendy Tellone, of Newland, N.C., sold their Unit 201 condominium at 600 Sutton Place to Patricia and Richard Saddlemire, of Bradenton, for $279,500. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 696 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $232,500 in 2007.

Edward and Victoria Salisbury, of Ontario, Canada, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 605 Sutton Place to Martyn and Evelyn Clay, of Plant City, for $268,000. Built in 1973, it has one bedroom, one bath and 775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $245,000 in 2013.