Longboat Key Obituaries: In Memoriam

Longboat Key lost many of its beloved residents during the summer months. Below, we’ve compiled a list in their honor.

Richard Baribault

Richard Baribault, 92, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 19.

He had a 40-year career in engineering and management with Alcoa. He was a past president and board member for the Westchester condominium Association.

Henrietta Barkey

Henrietta Barkey, 79, of Sarasota and Longboat Key, died Sept. 19.

She and her husband, Allen, ran Barkey Importing Co.

Joe Berkely

Joe Berkely, 97, of Plymouth Harbor, died Sept. 9.

He spent four years in the Army Air Corps following the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He bought the Dodge City Journal in 1945, which he renamed the High Plains Journal.

Howard Biddle III

Howard Biddle, 89, of Longboat Key and Naples, died Aug. 29.

He graduated from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. He retired from Container Corporation of America as national sales manager in the paperboard packaging division.

James Blatt

James Blatt, 72, of Longboat Key and Harrisburg, Pa., died July 9.

He served in the Army and later worked in the tire industry, eventually starting his own company. He also founded Blackhawk Bio Systems with two friends. He was a member of the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center.

Jeanne Booth

Jeanne Booth, 91, formerly of Longboat Key, died May 24.

She lived on Longboat Key for a significant portion of her life and was a regular volunteer at the Longboat Library.

Leonard Bowen Sr.

Leonard Bowen Sr., 90, of Hudson, Mass., died Oct. 2.

Mr. Bowen was town assessor for Hudson for 25 years and founded Hudson Youth Hockey.

Marjorie May Canfield

Marjorie Canfield of Longboat Key, died Oct. 11.

She was born in Chicago and was a graduate of the Art Institute of Chicago. She was a commercial artist and award-winning painter and sculpture.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Caputo

Anthony Caputo, 89, of Longboat Key and Bridgewater, N.J., died May 13.

A U.S. Army veteran, he worked as an electrical engineer designing telephone switching systems and later started his own firm, Equipment Specialty Products Inc. He retired in 2015, having worked 83 years consecutively since age 6.

Donald Carey

Donald Carey, 79, of Longboat Key, died May 2.

Dora Coates

Dora Coates, 91, of Rochester, N.Y., died Sept. 19.

She lived in Lakeville Estates in New York. She spent her winters in the Longboat Key area and at Manasota Beach Gardens.

Willard ‘Bill’ Cohodas

Bill Cohodas, 101, of San Antonio, a former winter resident of Longboat Key, died July 7.

He was a businessman and civic leader in Ishpeming, Mich. He and his wife spent 30 winters in Longboat Key and were members of Temple Beth Israel.

Abraham Dearani

Dr. Abraham Dearani, 87, of Jaffrey, N.H., and Longboat Key, died May 21.

He was a doctor who served in the Navy. After his discharge, he ran his own family practice with his brother-in-law and worked with Monadnock Community Hospital in Petersborough, N.H.

Daniel DiNatale

Daniel DiNatale, 25, died on Longboat Key, on Oct. 5.

His artistic talent drove his aspiration to become a graphic designer. He attended Savannah College of Art and Design.

Patricia ‘Patty’ Dobbling

Patricia “Patty” Dobbling, 78, of Fort Thomas, Ky., and Longboat Key, died June 15.

She was active in the philanthropic community in Fort Thomas and Sarasota. She was a member of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Bella Dubinsky

Bella Dubinksy, 96, of East Providence, R.I., died Oct. 4.

She was an active resident in her community and participated in many philanthropic organizations such as Temple Emanu-El, Jewish Home of the Aged, Tamarisk Assisted Living, Miriam Hospital, Jewish Federation of Rhode Island, Jewish Seniors Agency and Hadassah.

Roberta Durzo

Roberta Durzo, 67, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 8.

She was a Longboat resident for the past 25 years. She loved vacationing with her husband, Carmine Durzo, daughters and granddaughters.

Richard ‘Dick’ Henry Eagan

Richard “Dick” Henry Eagan, 74, of Sarasota and formerly of Longboat Key, died June 7.

He worked in retail for 35 years, eventually rising to a role as vice president at Dillard’s Inc. He and his wife moved to Longboat Key in 1998 after his retirement. A longtime tennis fan, he purchased the Tennis Look store on St. Armands Circle in 1999 and founded a tennis group at the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center.

Jo Anne Entwistle

Jo Anne Entwistle, 77, of Huntley, Ill., died Oct. 21.

She was a kindergarten teacher for 28 years. She spent her winters on Longboat Key and enjoyed cooking and scuba diving.

Charles Ewing

Charles Ewing, 86, of Longboat Key, died Sept. 7.

He was a Korean War veteran and a co-founder of West Group and founder of Tysons Transportation Association.

Gramer Foster

Gramer Foster, 89, of Manatee County, died Sept. 4.

He was a pilot with North Central Airlines, a pilot and senior vice president of flight operations with Republic Airlines, and a pilot and senior vice president of maintenance and engineering of Northwest Airlines. He was a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church and St. Peter and Paul the Apostles Catholic Church in Bradenton.

Andrew Frankel

Andrew “Pete” John Frankel, of Longboat Key and Greenwich, Conn., died June 13.

Formerly an officer in the U.S. Navy, he served as executive vice president and director of Warner Communications, and chairman and CEO of National Kinney Corp. He eventually took this company private and made it Frankhill Associates.

Steven Friedman

Steven Friedman, 47, of Longboat Key, died Aug. 21.

He attended the University of Florida, where he earned his undergraduate degree and MBA.

Judi Gallagher

Judi Gallagher, 71, of Longboat Key and Brookhaven, Ga., 47, died May 21.

She was an excellent cook and a devoted mother and grandmother remembered for her warm smile and sense of humor.

Michael Giordano

Michael Giordano, 51, died Oct. 18.

He managed his own lawn care businesses and was the grounds supervisor at the Beach Harbor Club for 21 years.

Mary Louise Gorman

Mary Louise Gorman, 86, of West Roxbury, Mass., died Oct. 24.

While following her late husband, Lou’s, baseball career as general manager of the Boston Red Sox, she became involved in many charities in Baltimore, Seattle, Kansas City and Boston.

Shirley Gotthelf

Shirley Gotthelf, 84, died May 23.

Murray Greenwald

Murray Greenwald, 84, of Longboat Key and Louisville, Ky., died June 10.

He was a lawyer in Louisville, Ky., who served for decades in the Jefferson County Public Defender’s Office.

Annette Grishman

Annette Grishman, 89, of Longboat Key died July 26.

A faithful Chicagoan, she became a full-time Longboat Key resident in 1995. She devoted her time to philanthropic and cultural causes, especially Jewish charities and the Sarasota Orchestra.

William Bernard Stewart Grossman

Bill Grossman, 75, of New York and Bradenton died Oct. 22.

He earned his Master of Divinity in 1969 and his Doctorate of Ministry in 1982 from Drew University. From 2005-08, he was president of the International Council of Community Churches Ministerium.

Ann Halpin

Ann Halpin, 90, of Naperville, Ill., and formerly of Longboat Key and Western Springs, Ill., died June 2.

She was the athletic director and physical education teacher at St. Cletus School in La Grange, Ill., for 16 years.

Johnny Horne

Johnny Horne, 26, of Longboat Key and formerly of Holland, Pa., died June 10.

He graduated from Florida State University, where he was a trapeze artist, with a master’s degree in biological sciences. He worked with the organization Grow4Vets to provide assistance to veterans suffering from conditions like PTSD.

Dr. Francis Howard

Dr. Francis Howard, 94, died July 24.

He was an orthopedic and hand surgeon who was on the faculty of five medical schools. He was a member of the Longboat Key Men’s Tennis Association and the Longboat key Men’s Golf Association.

Robert Illing

Robert Illing, 90, of Longboat Key and Waukesha, Wis., died May 20.

He served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, then joined the family container distribution business and operated the Illing Co. for 67 years.

Marjorie Isban

Marjorie Isban, 90, of Longboat Key, died Aug. 6.

She was a member of the Longboat Key Club and Bird Key Yacht Club. A three-time cancer survivor, she volunteered for the American Cancer Society, helping drive patients to appointments. She also volunteered at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for more than 20 years.

Ralph ‘Jack’ Jaret

Jack Jaret, 94, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 19.

He was part of the Sarasota Community Foundation, briefly ran for mayor of Longboat Key and was commodore of Bird Key Yacht Club. He also served on the vestry of the Church of the Redeemer.

Ron Johnson

Ron Johnson, 84, former Longboat Key mayor and avid volunteer, died June 27.

He served eight years on the Longboat Key Town Commission. He served on the board of the Longboat Key Center for the Arts. He was the president of the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key and held multiple positions at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium. Post-commission, Johnson became an avid photographer.

William Kaplinski

William Kaplinski, 66, of Longboat Key, died June 16.

An Air Force veteran, he worked in sales and marketing for Eastern Airlines and Vantage Travel.

Gertrude Kasle

Gertrude Kasle, 98, of Sarasota and Detroit, and formerly of Longboat Key, died June 21.

She was an art dealer in Detroit who opened her own art gallery in the 1960s that carried the works of many famous artists. She moved to Longboat Key in the 1980s with her husband. After his death in 1995, she moved to Sarasota.

Patricia Kennell

Patricia “Tricia” Kennell, 84, of Sarasota, died Sept. 6.

During her youth, Tricia and her sister, Barbara, had a dancing act. Later, the pair joined London’s Tiller Girls procession line-dancing company. Tricia was hired by John Ringling North and moved to the United States to join the Ringling Brothers and Barnum and Bailey Circus as a showgirl dancer.

William Kordis

William Kordis, 83, of Longboat Key and Cincinnati, died.

A University of Cincinnati graduate, he enjoyed fishing in Canada with his sons and friends, skiing, woodworking, travel, fine cigars and dining with his many good friends.

Heidi Lagro

Heidi Lagro, 76, of Longboat Key, died July 6.

She worked for Northwest-Delta Airlines, at first as a translator and soon as a World Club representative. In 2003, she retired and moved permanently to Longboat Key, where she hosted annual Christkindl toy drives and was heavily involved in other community activities.

Melvin Levy

Melvin Levy, 91, of Longboat Key, died Sept. 19.

He and his late wife, Millicent, retired in 1987 and moved to Beachplace condominium on Longboat Key, where Melvin served on the board of directors and was the social director.

Barry Lewis Sr.

Barry Lewis Sr., 82, of Sarasota and Winnetka, Ill., died Aug. 21.

From 1974 to 1984, he and his wife, Carol, owned and operated the Longboat Marina. Mr. Lewis was also the developer of the Boathouse Marina and the Dry Dock Waterfront Grill. He opened the Century 21 Dockside Realty office of Longboat. He was an active member in the Suncoast Yacht Club and the Sarasota Yacht Club.

Susan Mackey

Susan Mackey, 74, of Kansas City, died Sept. 29.

She loved swimming, fishing, the Kansas City Royals, the symphony and spending her spring season on Longboat Key.

Daniel Mahoney Sr.

Daniel Mahoney, 94, of Longboat Key, died July 28.

During World War II, he served in the Army in the Pacific. He and his wife, Viola, lived in Colonia, N.J., until moving to Longboat Key in 2005.

Anne Mayer

Anne Mayer, 84, of Longboat Key and formerly of Langhorne, Pa., and Locust Valley, N.Y., died May 15.

Joseph Miller

Joseph Miller, 95, of Glen Mills, Pa., and formerly of Longboat Key and Wilmington, Del., died May 29.

He was a Realtor in Wilmington for 40 years before moving to Longboat Key in 1986. On Longboat Key, he became heavily involved in tennis and fishing. He served on the boards of Temple B’nai Israel and the Men’s Club.

Lynn Moore

Lynn Moore, 87, of Longboat Key and Stamford, Conn., died July 7.

A veteran who was stationed in South Korea during the start of the Korean War, he went on to work as an accountant for Hertz Corp., eventually rising to the position of executive vice president. He finished his career as president of his own company.

Bencion Moskow

Bencion “Bud” Moskow, 92, of Longboat Key, died Sept. 23.

He was a lawyer, real estate developer, farmer and World War II Army officer.

Alfred Myers

Alfred Myers, 78, of Longboat Key, died June 2.

He served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Harwood during the Cuban blockade. Later, he worked for General Motors, becoming an overseas corporation auditor for the company.

Peter Palmieri

Peter Palmieri, 81, of Longboat Key, died May 11.

Donald Pike

Donald Pike, 91, of Bradenton and formerly Janesville, Wis., died Aug. 18.

He was a former Bradenton Beach police chief and a former patrolman and detective for the Longboat Key Police Department and the detective sergeant for the Holmes Beach Police Department.

Donald Prola

Donald Prola, of Longboat Key, died July 8.

He was an educator and athletic director for J.T. District 204. He headed an annual charity golf outing for St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church, and was a board member and treasurer of Seaplace.

Jeanette Wilkes Boyle Rampone

Jeanette Wilkes Boyle Rampone, of Bradenton and formerly of Longboat Key, died May 28.

She moved to Longboat Key in 1963. She was co-owner of Little Gull Cottages on Longboat Key and a real estate agent in Bradenton.

John Redgrave

Former Longboat Key Mayor John Redgrave, 90, who served for seven years on the Town Commission, died Sept. 17.

During his time as mayor, the town oversaw a $23 million beach renourishment project and made strides toward completing canal dredging and revising the town’s commercial codes. Redgrave served on commission from 1997 to 2004. He was a key figure in the development of the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center.

Frances Rehl

Frances Rehl, 85, of Sarasota and formerly of Longboat Key, died June 14.

She taught at Lawrence University with her husband, who was her cello accompanist. Her second career was in real estate. She was a 15-year docent at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, a guardian ad litem and a reading mentor at Booker Elementary School for 20 years.

Lillian Richman

Lillian Richman, 92, of Longboat Key, died May 23.

Thaddeus Rodda

Thaddeus Rodda, 89, of Longboat Key, died Sept. 11.

He was a pathologist in Fort Myers and Clarksdale, Miss., for many years.

Bradford Saivetz

Bradford Saivetz, 93, of Sarasota and formerly of Longboat Key, died July 12.

He was a World War II veteran who flew 35 successful missions as a radioman and gunner. After returning from the war, he married his wife, Temi, and founded a civil engineering firm that still exists today.

He was active in Temple Beth Israel, the Longboat Key Club and the Longboat Key Planning and Zoning Board.

Joan Ardath Schillinger

Joan Schillinger, 83, of Longboat Key, died July 26.

She was a member of the Longboat Key Club and Sarasota Yacht Club.

Jane Shaub

Jane Shaub, 90, of Nashville and Brentwood, Tenn., died on Sept. 25.

She and her late husband, Clarence, spent their winters on Longboat Key playing golf and spending time with friends.

Louise Sherry

Louise Mylod Sherry, 82, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., and Longboat Key, died Oct. 14.

She was a member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Catholic Church.

Natalie Rosen Seigle

Natalie Rosen Seigle, 96, of Longboat Key and Providence, R.I., died May 11.

She was a professor who spent most of her career teaching business communications at Providence College. She taught two classes at Temple Beth Israel for many years: “Writing your Personal Memoir” first, and later “Contemporary Israeli Women Writers.”

Winifred Skversky

Winifred Silman Skversky, 101, of Sarasota and formerly of Longboat Key, died May 18.

She was a fashion copywriter who retired to Longboat Key in 1984 with her husband.

Louis Sloan

Louis Sloan, 86, of Longboat Key and Rehoboth Beach, Del., died Aug. 27.

He and his three brothers had business partnership that fostered The Dog House Sandwich Shop, which opened in 1953 in Wilmington Manor, New Castle, Del. Other businesses included the Charcoal Pit, a Dunkin Donuts, Pappy’s, Beefy’s and Swanky Frank.

Mildred ‘Jody’ Sloan

Mildred Sloan, 88, of Longboat Key, died Oct. 14.

She was a Longboat resident since the 1970s and a retired interior decorator and medical technician.

Albert Spector

Albert Spector, 91, of Wooster, Ohio, and formerly of Longboat Key, died June 16.

He was a medic in the 89th Division of the U.S. Army during World War II and served in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, he joined and expanded his father’s business, Spector Stores, and later bought the Sugarcreek Budget Newspaper, both of which remain in his family.

Solomon Steingard

Solomon Louis Steingard, 89, died June 29.

He served as vice president for information technology at CIGNA and president of CIGNA Systems Division. He and his wife co-founded the Suncoast Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

Miriam Stone

Miriam “Mimi” Stone, 84, of Longboat Key and New York City, died Oct. 1.

She was a pioneering woman executive in the advertising industry.

Harriet Elizabeth Waitt

Harriet Elizabeth Waitt, 83, of Sarasota, died Sept. 30.

In the 1970s, she became the area regional cookie coordinator for the Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida. Before retiring, she was employed by the Sands Point Condominium Association on Longboat Key.

Patricia Wisher

Patricia Wisher, 82, of Longboat Key and Morristown, N.J., died July 27.

She was active in the Junior League and Children’s Theater Program in Morristown.

Alfred Wolkenberg

Alfred Wolkenberg, 92, of Lido Beach and Long Island N.Y., died Oct. 18.

He was a practicing attorney for 60 years. He was a World War II veteran and a member of Temple Beth Israel.

Donald Leroy ‘Goldie’ Zierke

Donald Zierke, 82, of Belvidere, Ill., died Oct. 12.

In 1993, he retired from Amcore Bank and become co-owner of Anderson Underground and owned Village Grocery on Longboat Key.