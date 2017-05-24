Longboat Key Obituaries: May 25, 2017

Arlene Martha Gill

Arlene Gill, 82, of Longboat Key, died May 4.

She was born on May 14, 1934, at a Red Cross outpost near Swift Current, Saskatchewan, Canada.

In 1962, she married Dublin-born and -educated Irish immigrant John A. Gill whom she met after he emigrated to British Columbia in 1959 and later moved to Calgary, Alberta.

In Calgary, Arlene worked in the corporate offices of Trans-Canada Pipelines where she supervised gas transmission and control measurement.

They later moved to southwestern Ontario, where Arlene was a dedicated spouse, homemaker, mother and corporate hostess for 26 years. Later, when their sons were completing their higher education, Arlene and John moved to Baltimore County, Md.

During John’s retirement they traded snow shovels for sand shovels and moved to Longboat Key for 15 years. There, Arlene was a parishioner of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church and an active and organizing member of The Longboat Key Club’s Key Niners Golf Association.

Arlene suffered severe juvenile-onset rheumatoid arthritis but countered it with determination and persistence. She will be remembered for her grace, calm demeanor and genuine and dedicated spirit.

She is survived by her husband, John; sons Paul and Glen; daughter-in-law Elizabeth; and granddaughter Fiona.

A memorial service will be held at noon on June 11 at All Angels Episcopal Church, 563 Bay Isles Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation at www.lymphoma.org.

Beverly Ann Douglass

Beverly Douglass, 90, of Bradenton, died May 14.

She was born on Jan. 20, 1927, in Galena, Ill. She spent many family holidays and vacations in Galena throughout her life.

Her family moved to Detroit when she was young, and she spent most of her life there until she married Howard Faull in 1976 and moved to Longboat Key. In 1988, Howard died, and in 1994 Beverly married D. Ray Douglass and relocated to Bradenton. She and Ray lived in the El Conquistador neighborhood before moving to Freedom Village in 2004.

During her time at El Conquistador, she was an avid golfer with the “Niners.”

Beverly was a senior buyer at Saks Fifth Avenue and assistant to the president of Mercy College. She was also a volunteer at various places including Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, IMG Academy Golf Club and Westminster Presbyterian Community Church.

She is survived by her two children, Susan Goodman and Charles Faull; their spouses; four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Memorial donations can be made to The Freedom Village Scholarship Fund, 6406 21st Ave. W., Bradenton, FL 34209.