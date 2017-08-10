Longboat Key Obituaries: Aug. 17, 2017

Katheryn Marie Himmelspach

Katheryn Marie Himmelspach, 90, died Aug. 6 in Bradenton.

Mrs. Himmelspach was born on July 17, 1927, in Jamestown, Ill., to Arthur Henry Hadley and Milda Bertha Siever. She graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1945 and studied nursing at St. John’s College of Nursing in Springfield, Ill. She worked as a nurse in Ann Arbor and Saginaw, Mich., for 10 years, becoming the head pediatric nurse at St. Mary’s of Michigan Hospital in Saginaw.

Mrs. Himmelspach married John Andrew Himmelspach on Feb. 16, 1952.

In addition to raising a family, Mrs. Himmelspach had a green thumb for perennial gardening and enjoyed China painting and quilting for many years.

She volunteered with Meals on Wheels, disabled children and at each church her family attended. Aside from her volunteering, Mrs. Himmelspach kept busy with cruises and trips with her husband and other family members to Europe, Australia, Alaska and elder hosteling across the lower 48. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, reading and sailing. Mrs. Himmelspach was a charter member of Christ Church, Presbyterian, of Longboat Key.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl Weiss; and brothers, Edgar Charles Siever and Clarence Roger Siever.

She is survived by her husband, John; children, Patricia U’Ren, John Himmelspach, Karen Himmelspach and Marilyn Himmelspach; two grandsons; sister, Grace Windhorst; brother, Robert; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials can be made to the Katheryn Marie Siever Himmelspach Nursing Scholarship Fund at Alpena Community College Foundation, 665 Johnson St., Alpena, MI, 49707.

Kevin Dean Carter

Kevin Dean Carter. 50, of Bradenton, died Aug. 4.

Kevin Dean Carter, 50, died Aug. 4. He worked at the Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key. He is survived by his partner, Thomas; daughter, Candy; and five grandchildren. No services are planned.

Timothy John Hurley

Timothy John Hurley, 59, of Sarasota, died Aug. 4.

Timothy John Hurley, 59, died Aug. 4. He worked at the Zota Beach Resort on Longboat Key. Services were planned on Aug. 15-16.

Shirley B. Klein

Shirley B. Klein died Aug. 9 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Shirley B. Klein, who moved to Longboat Key with her husband, Joe, upon his retirement, died Aug. 9 in Wilkes-Barre, Penn.

Before moving to Longboat Key, Ms. Klein was a leader and a role model in Wilkes-Barre for many years as president of the Hadassah, League of Women Voters and Temple Israel Sisterhood.

She was a magna cum laude graduate of Wyoming Seminary and attended Simmons College in Boston. She also graduated magna cum laude from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania while her son, Bill, was a student there.

Ms. Klein had many interests, including tennis, bridge and golf, and was lucky enough to record a hole-in-one, though her greatest passion was for her husband. She and Joe were married for 76 years, their relationship growing stronger when they moved to Longboat Key. They shared many interests, including their love of the Ashcan School of art.

Ms. Klein is survived by her son, Bill, and daughter-in-law Margie, two grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Harold Brandwene, of Kingston, Pa. She was preceded in death by her son Robert. Contributions can be made in her name to the League of Women Voters, PO Box 1480 Wilkes-Barre, PA, 18703.

Dr. Earl M. Mumford

Dr. Earl M. Mumford died Aug. 1 in Wisconsin.

Earl M. Mumford, 89, of Bradenton and Haward, Wis., died on Aug. 1 with his family on Grindstone Lake in Wisconsin. He served on the vestry at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church on Longboat Key.

Dr. Mumford was born March 12, 1928, in Howard, S.D., and graduated from high school there in 1946. He was an avid fisherman and pheasant hunter. He joined the U.S. Army in 1946 and served in Italy, and attended University of South Dakota and the medical school at Northwestern University upon completion of his military duty.

On Dec. 27, 1952, Dr. Mumford married Ann Miriam Paulsrud in Sioux City, S.D.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, along with five children, David, John, Joseph and Karen; seven grandchildren, a brother, sister and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church in Longboat Key.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the University of South Dakota Foundation (attn: E.M. Mumford Memorial Scholarship Endowment PO Box 5555, Vermillion, S.D., 57069)

Betty Oxford

Betty Oxford died Aug. 4 in Ocala.

Betty Oxford, who lived in several Florida cities but enjoyed Longboat Key the most, died Aug. 4 in Ocala. She was 87.

Ms. Oxford grew up in Birmingham, Ala., and graduated from Woodlawn High School, eventually attending nursing school. She married Paul T. Oxford Jr. on Dec. 3, 1949. After selling the family business, Mr. and Ms. Oxford moved to Florida, living in Pensacola, Plantation, Brandon, Longboat Key and then back to Birmingham.

She was preceded in death by her husband, son Paul III and son Robert Terry. She is survived by Mark and Marsha Oxford of Dunnellon, Carol Oxford of Ocala and Bob and Kay Leuang.