Longboat Key: Obituaries

Susan Smith Mackey

Susan Mackey, 74, of Kansas City, died Sept. 29.

She was born to Bill and Nickie Smith on May 2, 1942.

She attended Sunset Hill School and Northwestern University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma women’s fraternity. She married Edmonds P. Mackey on June 26, 1965.

She loved swimming, fishing, the Kansas City Royals, the symphony and spending her spring season on Longboat Key. She enjoyed knitting and the arts and was a devoted member of the Knickerbocker Investment Group.

She is survived by her husband, Edmonds; son Peter Mackey and his wife, Dawn; daughter Laura Urquidez and her husband, Chris; three granddaughters; brother Bill Smith; sister Laurie; and a niece and nephew.

Bencion Moskow

Bencion “Bud” Moskow, 92, of Longboat Key, died Sept. 23.

He was born on April 22, 1924, to Myer and Bertha Moskow of Dorchester and Newton, Mass.

He attended Brown University and served in the Army during WWII before graduating from Boston University and Boston University School of Law. He married Jeanette Julian in Germany in 1946. They were married until her passing in 1973 from cancer. He was married to Patricia Duff from 1973 until her passing in 2008.

Bud was a lawyer, real estate developer, farmer and World War II Army officer. In 1980, Bud and Patricia moved to Martha’s Vineyard where they developed Thimble Farm and grew and sold strawberries and hydroponic tomatoes for 23 years.

In 2009, he married Beth Ann Toomey. Aside from his careers, he was a sailor, small-plane pilot and loved animals. He will be remembered for his zest for life, compassion for others and curiosity.

He is preceded in death by his parents and first two wives. He is survived by wife, Beth; Beth’s five children; daughters from his first marriage, Patrice Moskow, Cathy Moskow and Nancy Moskow; granddaughters Julia Moskow Alter and Emma Ferguson; brother J. I. Moskow; and numerous cousins.

Memorial donations can be made to the Cummings Fund, Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University, 200 Westboro Road, North Grafton, MA, 01536.

Jane Walls Shaub

Jane Shaub, 90, of Nashville and Brentwood, Tenn., died on Sept. 25.

She was born on May 18, 1926, to John Henry and Claude Ann Walls. She was the youngest of nine children.

She attended Marshall County High School and David Lipscomb University. She graduated from the Peabody School at Vanderbilt. Following school she moved to Washington, D.C, and worked at the Pentagon.

She returned to Nashville and met her husband, Clarence Shaub. The couple spent their winters on Longboat Key playing golf and spending time with friends.

In her free time, Jane enjoyed gardening and bridge. Through her avid golfing, she volunteered and helped introduce golf to the next female generation. She was active in Nashville’s golf programs to develop play between women throughout the area. She was an officer of the Nashville Women’s Golf Association. She was an active volunteer in the Nashville community, specifically aiding children and families, the Fannie Battle Day Home and sponsored missionaries for Christian outreach throughout Asia and Israel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Clarence; and siblings Martin, Lilla, John, Margaret, Grace, Polly, George and Sam.

She is survived by sons Robert Judd Shaub, John Selden Shaub and James Luton Shaub II; daughter Margaret Ann Barton; 13 grandchildren; and 17 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caleb Co. Ministries at calebcompany.com or to Nashville Rescue Mission at nashvillerescuemission.org.