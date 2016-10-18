A Longboat Key man was charged with one count of battery on law enforcement stemming from an Oct. 13 incident in the Longbeach Village.

Police responded to the home of Scott Clay Anderson, 64, after two individuals in his home in the 6700 block of Poinsettia Avenue became concerned about his behavior, according to a Longboat Key police report.

Police say Anderson grabbed an officer’s uniform and tried to pull him outside despite several warnings, then grabbed at a second officer’s handgun. Anderson was taken to the ground and handcuffed, according to the report, sustaining cuts to his left elbow and right ankle.

Anderson allegedly drank Champagne and took sleeping pills prior to the incident.

He was booked in the Manatee County jail and posted a $750 cash bond the next day, according to the Manatee County Clerk of the Court’s website.