Longboat Key home sells for $4.5 million

A home in the gated Lighthouse Point community of Longboat Key sold recently for $4.5 million, the highest sales price in the neighborhood for the past five years.

The property at 55 Lighthouse Point Drive, behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club, was listed at $4.7 million. Kelly McQuigley of Michael Saunders & Co. was the listing agent. Coldwell Banker Residential Real Estate’s Judy Kepecz-Hayes was the buyers’ agent. The identity of the buyer was not immediately available.

The owner, listed in tax records as a trust for Luana Peters of Ontario, Canada, purchased the property in May 2015 for $4.12 million.

The home, built in 1995, offers 6,159 square feet of living space on two stories. It has four bedrooms and 4½ baths.

The backyard pool and dock overlook a lagoon just north of New Pass.

The home’s kitchen features plenty of top-name components, including: Euro Tech cabinetry, a Wolf six-burner gas range, built-in Miele coffee maker and Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer.

According to the 2017 Truth in Millage document, the estimated taxes for this property are $51,180.94, a reduction of about $1,260 from 2016.