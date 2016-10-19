Longboat Key Education Center finalizes fall line-up

The Longboat Key Education Center is gearing up for its fall season, which runs until Dec. 16.

Classes are designed for everyone, from painting to yoga, and fishing to writing.

Along with past favorites, the Education Center added a Simple Buddhist Ways for a Better Way of Life class. The three-session class is scheduled for 10 to 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16 through Dec. 7. Throughout the course, students will learn the basics of Buddhist beliefs and meditations. Cost is $60 for members; $70 for nonmembers.

This year, the center added three new workshops to its schedule, as well.

“We always change our programming so as to make them interesting for our students,” said Mary Cohn, who works at the center.

Discover the Feldenkrais Method will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19. The class will be taught by Barbara Leverone, a certified Feldenkrais practitioner for more than 20 years. Feldenkrais can improve reaching, bending, turning, getting up and down from the floor and in and out of a chair. The price is $30 for members; $35 for nonmembers.

Feel it, Write It! will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 and will be a hands-on workshop of expressive writing techniques. The class will incorporate unique sensory exercises to help students get in touch with their feelings through writing. There will be brief writing exercises with the option to share pieces with the group. The workshop is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers.

The third new workshop, Experience Zendalas, will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 3. Students create round images of Zendalas, which are circles symbolizing unity and harmony. Students will create two designs but leave with more ideas for continuing the process. It is $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers. An additional $5 for materials can be paid to the instructor.

Along with these additions, fan favorites are back, such as the Burns Court Cine-World Film Festival Seminar. During the class, the teacher selects six films to see at Burns Court Cinema with discussions to follow at the education center. Executive Director Susan Goldfarb said this course is in-depth.

The cinema class is $55 for members; $65 for nonmembers.

Goldfarb also said she is excited about the How to Fish in our Local Waters class. Captain Wayne Genthner will lead the course that teaches students where and how to fish, what the newest lures and reels are, as well as fishing techniques and rules. He will share new recipes during the “hook and cook” portion of each class and will bring in fish he’s caught to show people how to cook them. The class is $75 for members; $85 for nonmembers.

All workshops and classes are held at the Longboat Key Education Center in the Centre Shops of Longboat Key, 5370 Gulf of Mexico Drive, Suite 212. For more information and class schedules, visit lbkeducationcenter.org.





