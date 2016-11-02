Longboat Key Cops Corner: 11.2.16

OCT. 17

iFOUND IT

Noon — 6900 block of GMD

Property Found: A police officer patrolling Gulf of Mexico Drive noticed an object in the roadway and picked up an iPad valued at $400. As he was completing paperwork in the parking lot of a closed gas station, a woman walked up and reported a lost iPad. The woman claimed the property.

WARY LOCKSMITH

7:01 p.m. — 5800 block of GMD

Suspicious Circumstance: A locksmith reported he changed the locks at a residence but did not believe the woman who requested the service lived there. Police confirmed it was her residence through a Virginia driver’s license.

OCT. 18

TRUCK MUCK

12:13 p.m. — 700 block of Norton Street

Public Service: A caller reported the driver of a truck pulled into an empty lot, got out and walked around the vehicle, then got back in and drove off. Rusty-colored water was leaking the entire time, the caller reported. Police reported the water was in the lot and on the road.

BLOCKED VIEW

2:28 p.m. — 6200 block of GMD

Traffic Complaint: A caller reported that construction vehicles parking on both sides of his driveway made it difficult to see as he tried to access Gulf of Mexico Drive. Police offered to speak to the construction workers, but the resident insisted he would take care of it himself. Police confirmed it is hard to see with vehicles on either side of the driveway, but no tickets were issued.

OCT. 20

ORIOLES FAN

1:31 p.m. — 5400 block of GMD

Property Found: A $100 Samsung phone in working condition was turned in by a man who said he found it on the ground in the 5200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive. A Baltimore Orioles home screen came up on the phone, which appeared to have been run over by a car, according to the report. The phone was placed into an evidence locker.

NO HARM, NO FOUL

2:37 p.m. — 500 block of Bay Isles Road

Traffic Accident: A caller reported a white Toyota parked on a speed bump in front of Publix rolled into his parked truck when a woman returned from an ATM and put it in gear. No damage was done.

CUTTING CORNERS

4:05 p.m. — 500 block of Bowsprit Lane

Property Damage: A gray Dodge Ram made a U-turn in front of a home, tore up a 2-by-2-foot patch of lawn and exited westbound on Bowsprit Lane

DAMSELS IN DISTRESS

8:26 p.m. – 3100 block of GMD

Suspicious Persons: A homeowner reported a 26-year-old woman from Malvern, Ark., and a 25-year-old woman from Arkadelphia, Ark., for after asking to use his phone because their car ran out of gas and their cell phones were dead. An officer let the women use his personal phone to call for help.

OCT. 21

PIT BULL WALKING

10:51 a.m. – 6600 block of GMD

Dog Found: A brown pit bull mix walking alone down Gulf of Mexico Drive was identified through dog tags on his collar. Police took the dog to his home in the 500 block of General Harris Street.

VAN GO

10:30 p.m. – 300 block of Firehouse Lane

Suspicious Vehicle: A caller reported a suspicious van parked in front of his residence. The registered owner, found next door, said he was painting the interior of his garage and the van would be parked outside again the next day.