Lido Beach Resort staff monkeys around for hospitals

The staff at Lido Beach Resort will be bringing some smiles to the pediatric ward of Sarasota Memorial and Manatee Memorial hospitals. Last week, Lido Beach Resort staff took a break to package up “Stuffed Monkey Kits” for the children in the pediatric wards. Each package includes stuffing instructions, a Lido Beach Resort T-shirt and a “Stuffed Monkey Birth Certificate” signed by the staff member filling the bag.