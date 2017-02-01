 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 34 min ago

Lido Beach Resort staff monkeys around for hospitals

Last week, resort staff packaged "Stuffed Monkey Kits" for children in the pediatric wards of local hospitals.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

The staff at Lido Beach Resort will be bringing some smiles to the pediatric ward of Sarasota Memorial and Manatee Memorial hospitals. Last week, Lido Beach Resort staff took a break to package up “Stuffed Monkey Kits” for the children in the pediatric wards. Each package includes stuffing instructions, a Lido Beach Resort T-shirt and a “Stuffed Monkey Birth Certificate” signed by the staff member filling the bag.

 

