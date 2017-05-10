Legislature vs. Scott: Time will tell

Make notes in your calendars for the following dates: June 30, Sept. 30, Dec. 31 and March 31 and June 30, 2018.

It will be worthwhile on those dates — actually, the weeks after — to watch for the news stories reporting on Florida’s tourism traffic and spending.

Who will be right — Gov. Rick Scott or House Speaker Richard Corcoran?

Assuming Scott approves the $82 billion budget lawmakers passed Monday, Corcoran won in his efforts to cut VisitFlorida advertising spending.

Scott, of course, railed that this will cost Florida jobs and lost tourism spending. Let’s remember to see who was right.