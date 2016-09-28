Lakewood Ranch sophomore golfer has short game to achieve lofty goals

Drew Angelo's face reddened when asked about the first time he knew he was really good at golf.

The 15-year-old Lakewood Ranch student looked down at the ground and scratched his head. He paused for a moment, let out a prolonged "um," and bit his lip.

Finally, Angelo replied. He had yet to experience that moment.

Despite the humble answer, Angelo really is good at golf. He plays for Lakewood Ranch during the school year, and travels for out-of-state tournaments during the summer. He proved his mettle by finishing in the top-10 at an American Junior Golf Association all-star event in Chantilly, Va., in August.

The secret to his success? Short game, short game, short game.

That’s where Angelo spends about 70 percent of his daily practice time. If the other parts of a person’s game have deficiencies, Angelo said, a good short game can cover them up. Thankfully, Angelo said, the short game is one of his biggest strengths.

John Victor, Angelo's coach at Lakewood Ranch, agreed, and said that for his age, Angelo can get himself out of trouble on the course better than anyone he's coached.

"He's our '1' for sure," Victor said.

Drew Angelo has been Lakewood Ranch High School's best player this season.

Victor noted that the thing setting Angelo apart from other golfers, besides his age, is his rigorous work ethic. Angelo has been known to practice from 2:30 p.m. until his parents come pick him up at 7:30 or 8 p.m. Victor has offered to stay late with Angelo and help him, but Angelo always declines. He's an independent person, Victor said, and determined to stay a step ahead of his competition by himself.

"Every practice, I'm leaving, and Drew's going the other way," Victor said. "He says, 'I'm good, I'm going to go putt.'"

Being quiet and humble doesn't mean Angelo lacks confidence. At a recent tournament, Angelo found himself in a tough spot near the green, one that Victor didn't think he had a chance to get out of unscathed. It only took him two strokes to be in the hole.

"What do you think about that up-and-down?" Angelo shouted to his coach.

Victor was impressed.

Angelo’s father, Joe, is a head golf professional at Heritage Oaks Golf and Country Club in Sarasota. Joe Angelo taught his son all he knows about golf, and that education began early. Drew Angelo doesn’t remember his first time swinging a club or eyeing the green before a big putt.

“I’ve just always had a club in my hand,” Drew Angelo said.

Angelo also played baseball growing up, but stopped before high school to concentrate on golf. That’s probably a good decision if Angelo wants to accomplish the lofty goals he’s set for himself.

“My long-term goal is to try to get a full-ride somewhere,” Angelo said. “Past that? Make it on the (PGA) Tour, hopefully.”

Angelo may see his dreams come true someday, but for now he’s content to be a typical high school sophomore. Angelo and the rest of the Lakewood Ranch golf team like to get together at each other’s houses, play cards and watch sports, especially football.

During an 18-team golf tournament at Royal Lakes golf course at Lakewood Ranch Country Club East on Sept. 24, a lightning storm forced play to a halt. While some of the other participants were boisterous during the delay, running around the lodge and getting in the way of the wait staff, Angelo sat with his teammates and talked.

Victor pointed out that while Angelo is indeed quieter than most other kids his age, he's become more of a vocal leader in recent months. Before an invitational at Heritage Oaks, Angelo took members of the team who had never played the course before aside and taught them its ins and outs, encouraging them to play their best possible golf.

Angelo still has plenty of time to improve his own game, but he's moving up the proverbial golf ladder quickly. Victor thinks big things are ahead for the kid who won't turn 16 until January.

"People should come watch him play," Victor said. "He's a rising star."