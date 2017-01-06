Lakewood Ranch rises in national rankings

Lakewood Ranch has again earned top honors, being named as one of the top-five best-selling master-planned communities in the country by two independent real estate consulting firms.

RCLCO ranked Lakewood Ranch No. 4, while John Burns Real Estate Consulting ranked it No. 5. Home sales in Lakewood Ranch have outpaced well-known communities in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Florida. Lakewood Ranch had 775 new home sales in 2016, compared to 535 in 2015 — a 45% increase year over year.

Market success has been attributed to diverse housing options, a mix of retail and services supportive of daily life and offerings for lifestyle, such as parks and walking trails.