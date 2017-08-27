Country Club Village home sells for $750,000

A home in Country Club Village topped this week’s real estate. Clark and Mary Searles, of Knoxville, Tenn., sold their home at 13404 Kildare Place to Sean and Megan McAloon, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,859 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $715,000 in 2013.

Warwick Gardens

Gregory Wilcox, trustee, and Claire Wilcox, of University Park, sold the home at 7104 Chatsworth Court to Janice and Charles Kisner, of Bradenton, for $750,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,044 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $705,000 in 2011.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Ronnie and Donna Presley, of Nokomis, sold their home at 971 Fish Hook Cove to Darren and Louise Gillette, of Bradenton, for $688,700. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,037 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $522,000 in 2011.

Country Club Village

Robert and Susan Spadaccia, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7970 Royal Birkdale Circle to Richard and Marilyn Alecci, of Sarasota, for $633,700. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,369 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $625,000 in 2009.

Eileen Newbaker, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6617 The Masters Ave., to Michael and Rebecca Havlicek, of Lakewood Ranch, for $435,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC sold the home at 6926 Brier Creek Court to JJF Realty Inc. for $433,700. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,724 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1 million in 2007.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Chard and Laurie Baker, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 22519 Night Heron Way to Marshall and Rosemary Schulman, of Bradenton, for $610,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,796 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2013.

Heritage Harbour

Robby and Constance Odom, of Omaha, Neb., sold their home at 7710 River Preserve Drive to N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, of Omaha, Neb., for $568,500. N.P. Dodge Jr., trustee, then sold the home to John and Lynn McCauley, of West Newton, Pa., for $510,000. Built in 2008, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,375 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

Philip and Diane O’Hearn, of Scarborough, Maine, sold their home at 15518 Leven Links Place to Zhongyang Zhang and Xinmei Cui, of Lakewood Ranch, for $561,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,143 square feet of living area.

Nathan and Laura Macione, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14603 Leopard Creek Place to Donald Larcinese, of Lakewood Ranch, for $480,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,143 square feet of living area.

River Club South

Gregory and Frances Sheahan sold their home at 10065 Cherry Hills Ave. Circle to Glenn and Penelope Souza, of Bradenton, for $548,900. Built in 1997, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,521 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,500 in 2002.

Misty Oaks

Rafael Haddock, trustee, and Catherine Wright-Haddock sold the home at 8109 Misty Oaks Blvd., to Stephen and Lee Ann Reinfeldt, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,995 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $375,000 in 2010.

Mill Creek

John and Susan Tamburin, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13611 Fifth Ave. N.E., to Kelly and Kimberly Fitzpatrick, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 3,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 2011.

Mission Property Partners LLC sold the home at 13534 Fifth Ave. N.E., to William and Catherine Rueth, of Bradenton, for $457,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,815 square feet of living area.

Greg and Lysa Wanner, of Galena, Ohio, sold their home at 722 137th St. N.E., to Donald Sabia Jr., of Bradenton, for $383,000. Built in 2002, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,394 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $387,500 in 2008.

Jason and Stephanie Clayton sold their home at 1130 133rd St. E., to Richard and Anna Marie Boehm, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $267,000 in 2014.

John and Holly Shaughnessy, of Moultonborough, N.H., sold their home at 13511 Third Ave. E., to Marta Pokoradi and Janos Ferenc Kovacs, of Bradenton, for $243,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,513 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $193,000 in 2013.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Donald and Constance Williams, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6827 Tailfeather Way to Barbara Linden, of Bradenton, for $457,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,364 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $424,900 in 2014.

Jean Sewell, of Bradenton, sold her home at 6532 Tailfeather Way to James and Christine Matthews, of Bradenton, for $326,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,869 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,000 in 2014.

Riverwalk Village

Donald and Louise Pond, trustees, of Kewadin, Mich., sold the home at 11035 Hyacinth Place to Michael Shannon, trustee, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,577 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $352,000 in 2011.

Mandalay

Ivan Navarro and Evelyn Aracely Aparicio and Ana Bonilla deNavarro, sold their home at 4627 61st Drive E. to Hina Patel, of Bradenton, for $427,500. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,642 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Country Creek

Bruce and Mary Jo Illes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 208 147th St. N.E., to David and Tiffany Rosengrant, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,100 in 2004.

David Peters, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 510 147th St. E., to Brendan and Jill Monahan, of Newtown Square, Pa., for $310,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,850 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Kathleen Milton sold her Unit D condominium at 1243 Riverscape St. to Gregg and Kimberly Duarte, of Bradenton, for $390,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,504 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $357,900 in 2015.

Esplanade

Michael and Sarah Dare, of McGaheysville, Va., sold their home at 12814 Del Corso Loop to Kendall Cobb, trustee, of Centerville, Ohio, for $386,000. Built in 2012, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,851 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $302,200 in 2012.

River Place

Judith Eve, of Belfast, Ireland, sold her home at 7102 68th Drive E., to George Trinidad and Cherilynn Dotson, of Bradenton, for $370,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $484,500 in 2005.

D&E Rentals & Construction Ltd. sold the home at 6882 74th St. Circle E., to Cher and Kenneth Buckwalter, of Bradenton, for $299,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,938 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $280,400 in 2005.

Braden Woods

James Knight, of Bradenton, sold his home at 6016 91st St. E., to Kim Abell, of Bradenton, for $355,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,000 in 2015.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

William and Rosemary Troyan, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 5142 Creekside Trail to Ivano Tirapelle and Chiara Roveggia, of Sarasota, for $345,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,142 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2008.

John and Ortrud Savage, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6626 Cheswick St., to Jan Merges, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2006.

Greenbrook Village

Irini Ikladious and Joseph Younan, of E. Brunswick, N.J., sold their home at 6554 Field Sparrow Glen to Michael and Mary Anuszewski, of Bradenton, for $345,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $332,800 in 2004.

Penny Lee Parks sold her home at 6213 Willet Court to Shane Eckels and Amanda Rizner, of Bradenton, for $297,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,087 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,800 in 2002.

Lorraine Road

Arlin and Deborah Pope sold a home and a vacant lot at 2912 Lorraine Road and 2920 Lorraine Road to Advanta IRA Services LLC, Custodian FBO Randolyn LaFerney #8006206 for $330,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,872 square feet of living area.

Crossing Creek Village

Samuel and Beverly Palmeri, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4831 69th St. E., to Christopher and Amy LaSelva, of Bradenton, for $328,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,916 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $301,100 in 2014.

Coach Homes at River Strand

Michel and Sylvie Haski, of Lutry, Switzerland, sold their Unit 8003 condominium at 7124 Grand Estuary Trail to John Caracciola and Rosalba Derosa Caracciola, of Bradenton, for $295,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,108 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $304,000 in 2012.

Central Park

Daniel and Rhoda Amoah, of Bradenton, sold their home at 11219 White Rock Terrace to Heather Deyrieux, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,865 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $279,000 in 2016.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Jutta Tragnitz, trustee, of Jacksonville, sold the home at 8719 53rd Terrace E., to Edward Crosby, Keely Crosby and Diana Wyatt, of Bradenton, for $290,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,988 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,000 in 2000.

John Poole, trustee, of Ft. Washington, Pa., sold the home at 8607 54th Ave. Circle E., to James Schumacher, of Bradenton, for $272,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,656 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $207,700 in 2000.

Glenbrooke

Debra Wagner, of Osprey, sold her home at 4653 Glenbrooke Terrace to Bettina Phelps, of Sarasota, for $280,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,502 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,000 in 2013.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Rudolph and Heidi Cervantes, of Bradenton, sold their home at 305 Beacon Harbour Loop to Frank and Analie Mansi, of Bradenton, for $260,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,222 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,000 in 2014.

Tara

Allen and Victoria Dickson, of Palmetto, sold their home at 6603 Peach Tree Creek Road to RLL Diversified LLC for $250,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,111 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2003.

River Sound

Bonnie O’Hara, of Asheville, N.C., sold her home at 5414 River Sound Terrace to J. Byrd Investments LLC for $242,500. Built in 2010, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,680 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,000 in 2010.

Riverdale

Andrew and Jodi Wells sold their home at 4212 First Ave. N.E., to Property Owner 3 for $231,000. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $153,300 in 2013.

Peridia Isle

Catherine Shadduck, of Binghamton, N.Y., sold her home at 4108 Caddie Drive E. to Michael Gutzler and Susan Lane, of Bradenton, for $219,000. Built in 1996, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,793 square feet of living area.