Country Club Village home sells for $1.65 million

A home in Country Club Village topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. B. Thomas and Christine Taylor, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6918 Belmont Court to Robert and Mary Ann Steinbock, of Bridgeville, Pa., for $1.65 million. Built in 2007, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,787 square feet of living area.

Lake Club

Murray Homes LLC sold the home at 7926 Staysail Court to Richard and Amy Cox, of Bradenton, for $1,350,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,792 square feet of living area.

Country Club East

John and Judith Beebe, trustees, sold the home at 16813 Berwick Terrace to Michael and Heather Hope, of Bradenton, for $1 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-two-half baths, a pool and 3,779 square feet of living area.

Patrick and Jane Morrision, of Davenport, sold their home at 706 Valderrama Way to Samuel and Pia Chocklett, of Lakewood Ranch, for $392,500. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,112 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2012.

Tidewater Preserve

James and Jennifer Haycraft, of Fort Myers, sold their home at 5202 Tidewater Preserve Blvd. to Welsey Daniels and Valerie Morgan-Daniels, trustees, of Bradenton, for $822,500. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,703 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2016.

Eaton Place

Dwight and Kae Wagner, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7330 Eaton Court to Herbert and Margaret Walker, of Bloomfield, Conn., for $690,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,917 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $467,500 in 2011.

Arbor Lakes

Roger Lemesh, of Delray Beach, sold his home at 6104 Saddlehorn Ave. to Barry and Maureen Sikes, of Sarasota, for $500,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $490,000 in 2015.

River Park at Mote Ranch

Peter and Maureen Jones, of Warwickshire, United Kingdom, sold their home at 6180 Palomino Circle to Robert and Valerie Cloutier, of University Park for $500,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,100 in 2004.

Rye Wilderness Estates

Robert and Melissa Stanoch, of Cedar Park, Texas, sold their home at 107 166th St. N.E., to Brian and Tonia Mahoney, of Bradenton, for $487,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,080 square feet of living area.

Greenbrook Village

Craig and Anne Schust sold their home at 6670 Coopers Hawk Court to Carl and Abby Williams, of Bradenton, for $465,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $430,000 in 2014.

Andrew and Kelly Griffith sold their home at 6240 Macaw Glen to Joshua and Amaris Baumgard, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $271,000 in 2004.

Darlene Pelton, of Bradenton, sold her home at 14207 Tree Swallow Way to David and Judith Kamps, of Myakka City, for $260,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $249,900 in 2007.

Palm Aire at Sarasota

Jay Beckley and Nicole Stout, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5644 Country Lakes Drive to Gerardo and Joanne Espinoza, of Chantilly, Va., for $426,000. Built in 1992, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,870 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $378,000 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing

George and Frances Boyan, of Easton, Pa., sold their home at 12827 Kite Drive to Carl and Martha Williams, of Bradenton, for $410,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,627 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2008.

Brian and Nicole Goodrich, of Bradenton, sold their home at 332 Snapdragon Loop to Charles and Tava Hanowell, of Bradenton, for $403,500. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,643 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $459,000 in 2006.

Charles and Beatrice Walker, of Bradenton, sold their home at 126 Peony Court to Brian and April Wozniak, of Bradenton, for $399,000. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,000 in 2008.

Country Creek

Richard and Stacey Herring, of Bradenton, sold their home at 622 147th St. E., to Edward Goetting and Erin Goetting, trustees, of Bradenton, for $392,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,481 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2011.

Mill Creek

Melissa Stevenson, of Pulaski, N.Y., sold her home at 511 135th St. E., to Scott and Shayleen Coyner, of Bradenton, for $387,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,269 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2014.

28th Avenue Drive

Kelly and Alexzondra Parks, of Bradenton, sold their home at 5909 28th Ave. Drive E., to Christopher and Nicola McKenna, of Bradenton, for $380,000. Built in 1967, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,795 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2011.

Central Park

Peter and Jo-Anne Ayres, trustees, of Endicott, N.Y., sold the home at 4676 Claremont Park Drive to Eric and Kathleen Finocchiaro, of Lakewood Ranch, for $370,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,389 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $337,900 in 2013.

Country Club Village

Paul and Gail Beliveau, of Englewood, sold their home at 7122 Sandhills Place to Tommy and Ada Reed, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,239 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,200 in 2003.

Riverdale Revised

David and Sandra Haubert, trustees, of Castle Rock, Colo., sold the home at 191 Americas Cup Blvd. to David and Donna Steffes, of Bradenton, for $335,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,653 square feet of living area.

Kevin Mumma and Louis Schaefer, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4703 Fourth Ave. Drive E., to Daniel and Danielle Estep, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., for $330,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,078 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2016.

Real Freedom Properties Inc. sold the home at 4511 Third Ave. E., to David Daigle, of Bradenton, for $284,800. Built in 1981, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,591 square feet of living area.

Harmony

Louis Berlich, of Hanover, Pa., sold the home at 5213 Bentgrass Way to Jason Riffer and Laura Webber, of Bradenton, for $321,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,778 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $290,400 in 2015.

Carriage Run at University Place

Christoph Treczokat sold their home at 7714 Seven Oaks Drive to James and Kristine Mclusky for $315,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,769 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $470,800 in 2004.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

David and Gina Church, of Bradenton, sold their home at 10430 Old Grove Circle to Jessica and Steve Witvoet, of Bradenton, for $314,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,687 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $305,000 in 2016.

Summerfield Village

Don and Tnna Waldhalm, of Bradenton, sold their home at 12018 Winding Woods Way to Timothy and Fana McManus, of Lakewood Ranch, for $305,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,074 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,500 in 2015.

First Investment Team South LP sold the home at 12206 Hollybush Terrace to David and Carolina Barrante, of Lakewood Ranch, for $303,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,945 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $169,000 in 2013.

Michael and Laura Ann Groves, of Peyton, Colo., sold their home at 12061 Winding Woods Way to AH4R Properties LLC for $257,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $164,000 in 2002.

Lychee Acres

Robert and Judith Campbell, of Frankfort, Mich., sold their home at 5516 41st Ave. E., to Aaron and Sally Cox, of Bradenton, for $300,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,046 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $460,000 in 2006.

Country Oaks

Francesco Archino, of Hudson Falls, N.Y., sold his home at 4712 Country Oaks Blvd. to Noel Grant and Barbara Argue, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,399 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2008.

Matthew Koonce and Meghan Maher Koonce, of Parrish, sold their home at 5049 82nd Way E., to William and Robyn Tweedie, of Sarasota, for $244,900. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,260 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2005.

Wingspan Way at Tara

Kieran Phelan Jr., trustee, sold the home at 6110 Wingspan Way to To Peter Trapani and Lucille Genco, of Staten Island, N.Y., for $275,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in 2004.

Tara

Christopher and Karina Rumsey sold their home at 6340 Rookery Circle to Property Owner 2 LLC for $270,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,062 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,800 in 2009.

Joanne VanDam, trustee, of Kalamazoo, Mich., sold the home at 6424 Stone River Road to James and Nancy Roy, of Bradenton, for $236,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,793 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 1991.

Sabal Harbour

Philip and Kimberly Bellmore, of Myakka, sold their home at 4557 Abacos Place to Dwight Rose and Ruth Beals, of Spartanburg, S.C., for $260,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,900 in 2001.

Fairfield

Janet Svaral, trustee, sold the home at 4866 Maymont Park Circle to Susan Surette, of Bradenton, for $258,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,200 in 2016.

Deanna Joncas sold the home at 4890 Maymont Park Circle to Bruce and Barbara Sigman, of E. Brunswick, N.J., for $251,000. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $269,300 in 2016.

Cottages at San Casciano

Curtis and Lora Stelzer, of Rotonda W. sold their home at 219 San Casciano Lane to James Williams and Tracey Murphy-Williams, of Bradenton, for $257,900. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,596 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $213,000 in 2014.

Glenbrooke

Aaron and Shannon Nacua, of Roanoke, Texas, sold their home at 8152 Glenbrooke Court to Robert and Ruth Sawdy, of Sarasota, for $242,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,812 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $127,200 in 2009.

Saddlehorn Estates

Ryan and Jessica Grow, of Levant, Maine, sold their home at 22210 27th Ave. E., to Huntington and Kristen Yoder, of Bradenton, for $238,500. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,876 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2014.

Braden River Lakes

Daniel and Nancy Longstreth, of Herndon, Va., sold their home at 4604 Ninth Ave. E., to Kevin and Nichole Borchardt, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 1991, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $270,000 in 2005.

Sherod and Bridgette Halliburton, of Bradenton, sold their home at 1213 50th St. E. to James Chauncey and Laura Bentley, of Bradenton, for $225,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,486 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,000 in 2001.

Creekwood

Nick Coveris and Leonidas Coveris, of Tucson, Ariz., sold their home at 7902 49th Ave. E., to AH4R Properties LLC for $222,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,557 square feet of living area.

Lighthouse Cove at Heritage Harbour

Henry and Linh Blagden, of Sarasota, sold their home at 207 Beacon Harbour Loop to Stacy Cummings, of Bradenton, for $215,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,740 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2005.

Grand Oak at Tara

Malcolm Kanan, of Lincoln Park, N.J., sold the Unit 5-106 condominium at 6342 Grand Oak Circle to C. Buck Sinclair, of Bradenton, for $212,500. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,659 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,900 in 2003.