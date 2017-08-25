Weather postpones season opener for two area football teams

Fans of two area schools will have to wait a bit longer to see their football seasons get underway.

Both Lakewood Ranch High and The Out-of-Door Academy have had their regular season openers postponed. The games scheduled for Aug. 25 have been rescheduled to Monday, Aug. 28 due to inclement weather. The Mustangs will play at Ida Baker High in Cape Coral at 5 p.m., and ODA will play the Canterbury School at 7 p.m. in Fort Myers.

Braden River played its opening game on Aug. 24, defeating Colorado's Chatfield High 49-32.