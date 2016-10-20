Age: 49

Occupation: Realtor

Hometown: Tallmadge, Ohio

About: Laura “Laurie” Fox moved to Lakewood Ranch with her family in 2001. She worked in the controller department for Allstate Insurance in Hudson, Ohio for 13 years. She served on the Hurricane Andrew Catastrophe Team for 18 months, and was a director for Youth for Christ in Cleveland for 10 years, mentoring youth and at-risk teens. Fox currently serves on the board of directors for the Bradenton Kiwanis. She has served on the Women's Action Committee at Sarasota Memorial Hospital for more than 10 years and is the vice president of the Lakewood Ranch Hospital Auxiliary Committee. She has her own nonprofit, which fixes homes for the needy in Manatee County.

Why are you running for office?

I have lived in Lakewood Ranch for 15 years and love it. I have sold real estate in Manatee County for more than 10 years and I am proud to say that we have one of the most beautiful communities. I feel it important to serve and to help keep it that way. As a Realtor, it is my No. 1 priority to protect our community and our property values.

What experiences do you have that make you believe you are the right candidate for the job?

I have specialized in real estate in Lakewood Ranch for more than 10 years. I have met with hundreds of sellers and buyers in our community. I understand what buyers are looking for in a community and I know what is important to protect our property values.

This district is the oldest in Lakewood Ranch and its infrastructure is starting to age. What should be done to ensure the community is maintained to existing standards? How do you prepare for that?

I honestly believe the people who are serving now are doing an excellent job. I am very conservative financially and a wise steward of my resources. As things in our community need replaced, I have many contacts and feel I would be an asset in negotiating prices.

This district historically has the fewest attendees at CDD meetings. How do you plan to increase participation from the public?

I believe we need to promote them more and combine it with a social gathering. For example: “Autumn: Come enjoy some Cider and Doughnuts” and learn about our neighborhood.

I think we need to do a newsletter. I am willing to head that up.

What do you see as the biggest challenge the district faces and how do you plan address it?

The traffic noise and the privacy of the homes that back up on the lake. I think we need to put more landscaping to protect those homes.