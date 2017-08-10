New Lakewood Ranch building earns construction award

The R. E. Crawford Construction headquarters, which opened in January in Lakewood Ranch, has been given the Grand Aurora Award, which is presented annually by the Southeast Building Conference and Florida Home Builders Association.

The building was constructed by R.E. Crawford Construction and designed by Doug Whitney of WBRC Architects Engineers of Lakewood Ranch. The facility earned the Grand Aurora in the Best Commercial Project under 20,000 square feet category.

The building is 10,800 square feet and cost $1.7 million. It is located on a 1.5-acre site at 6650 Professional Parkway, Lakewood Ranch. Besides housing Crawford Construction, it also has space for two tenants.

R.E. Crawford Construction is owned by Jeff and Utahna Smith and was founded in 2005