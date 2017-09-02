East County football roundup: 09.01.17

Another Friday night, another lightning storm affecting area games.

Both Braden River and Lakewood Ranch had their games postponed by the inclement weather. The Pirates will finish their game against Clearwater High at some point in October (the exact date is to be determined). They led 21-7 at halftime, when the game was initially delayed. The delay lasted approximately three hours while the teams decided how to proceed.

The Mustangs led Bayshore 7-0 at halftime of their game. That game will be completed, weather permitting, at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2. Senior quarterback Justin Curtis threw the game's lone touchdown thus far, an 18-yard strike to senior Mickey Koczersut.

The Out-of-Door Academy defeated Gateway Charter 30-12.