Lakewood Ranch boys soccer heads to final four

For the second time in program history, the Lakewood Ranch boys soccer team is headed to the final four.

The Mustangs beat Plant City 2-0 on Tuesday night in the Class 5A Region 2 final. After a scoreless first half, senior Ricky Yanez found twine early in the second to give Lakewood Ranch the lead. The goal came off a beautiful trio of passes, with the primary assist coming from junior Pablo Vargas.

Mustangs sophomore goaltender Ryan Freeman made some big saves in the second half, including a diving effort to his right that robbed Plant City's Ronaldo Rodriguez. The save led to a Plant City corner kick, which Lakewood Ranch defended superbly, and seconds later Vargas would add the cherry on top of the victory sundae.

He connected on a floating shot from the right side of the field that hit the lower left corner of the net.

The Mustangs will host Seminole on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the right to advance to the championship game on Feb. 18 in DeLand.