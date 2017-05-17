Lakewood Ranch area schools make key personnel changes

The School District of Manatee County announced Wednesday that Braden River High School Principal Jennifer Gilray is moving to Manatee Technical College to become an assistant director, and Haile Middle School Principal Sharon Scarbrough will become Braden River High's new principal.

Jennifer Gilray

A replacement for Scarbrough has yet to be determined, but the position is being posted.

Gilray has been Braden River High's principal since 2012 and was an assistant principal for the previous seven years.

Scarbrough has been Haile Middle School's principal since 2014, while also serving as an assistant principal at Haile Middle from 2004 to 2009.

Other transfers:

Jenny Galindo is moving from assistant principal at Bayshore High to assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High

Mike Mullen is moving from assistant principal at Lakewood Ranch High to assistant principal at Bayshore High

Monica Delesline is moving from assistant principal at Braden River High to assistant principal at Palmetto High

Karen Chinault is moving from student support specialist at Freedom Elementary to assistant principal at Tara Elementary