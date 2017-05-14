Lakewood Ranch area Cops Corner

May 2

DISAGREEMENT RUNS ITS CYCLE

12000 Hollybush Terrace, Bradenton

Civil dispute: A man came to the Sheriff's Office, stating that his ex-roommate stole his motorcycle. He told deputies he allowed his former roomate, who was interested in buying the bike, test drive it to work for the first time but she has since refused to return the motorcycle. The man said the woman never had given him any money for the vehicle. Deputies determined his first statement was false by finding photos on Facebook of his former roommate riding the motorcycle several times. The man said he didn't count those times because she was only riding around the neighborhood. After contacting the woman, deputies were told she had asked the man to co-sign the loan for the motorcycle and that the dealership had failed to put her name on the registration. She said she had tried to get the registration corrected, but she couldn't do so without the man present. The woman said she has been paying the man for the motorcycle but recently stopped paying him to get him motivated to help her get the registration corrected. She has been the main operator since the man does not have a motorcycle license. Facebook also showed the woman had a custom paint job done on the motorcycle. Deputies informed the man the case was a civil suit unless he could produce proof the woman was lying. Deputies received sworn statements from both parties.

April 22

THEY KNOW THE DRILL

3500 block of 30th Lane East, Bradenton

Possible theft: A man contacted the Manatee County Sheriff's Office saying his power drill had been stolen by another man. The suspect had used the drill while working for the first man but never returned it. The victim did not realize his power drill had been stolen until he was contacted by another victim who had the same thing happen. Deputies made contact with the victims, obtained information on the power drill and located the drill, which had been pawned by the suspect. The suspect obtained $40 for the transaction. The first man said he never gave permission to the suspect to pawn his power drill and said he wanted to press charges. Deputies had yet to locate the suspect, who is still believed to be in the area.

May 2

DENTED RELATIONSHIP

8700 block of Port Harbour Parkway, Bradenton

Criminal mischief: A man parked his car in the parking lot of a business early in the morning and when he returned in the afternoon, he found a large dent in his driver's side door. His vehicle was parked alongside a median so another vehicle could not have come into contact with it. The man contacted the Sheriff's Office and said he suspected one of his coworkers might have done it. The man said he had an ongoing feud with a couple of his coworkers because they became upset when he came to work early and used a piece of equipment they prefer to lose. An investigation continues.

May 8

KNOT YET A HORSE THIEF

43000 block of State Road 64 East, Myakka City

Suspicious incident: A woman contacted the Sheriff's Office and said an unknown person had entered her property and attached a rope to her horse without permission. She said it appeared someone was going to remove the horse from her property before she startled the person. A neighbor said she also noticed a gate to her property was open and she thought someone was attempting to remove her horse from the property.