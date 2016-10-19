Lakewood Main Street businesses double as art galleries

Ron Genta has spent a lot of time lately in the ladies room at Main Street Trattoria.

It's OK, though. Genta, a local artist, was doing his best to enhance the "experience" of those who use the facility there.

"For two minutes, a girl is just going to sit there," he said. "Why shouldn't she be entertained?"

Genta has been Main Street Trattoria's resident artist the past three years. While his artwork, which adorns the walls all over the restaurant, adds to the decor, it also is for sale.

Resident Artist Ron Genta, 56, and Gary Fennessy, owner of Main Street Trattoria, have developed quite the friendship.

Artists such as Genta sometimes find spots other than a gallery work well when it comes to promoting their work. At Premier Sotheby's International Realty on Main Street, local artist Katie Cundiff has 36 pieces on display. It was the first time Premier Sotheby has agreed to showcase an artist's work that is for sale.

"Premier Sotheby is a great venue," Cundiff said. "And their office looks better with my paintings in there."

As the two artists continue to have success, it appears more restaurants, offices, studios and stores might be displaying art for sale than traditional galleries.

"Galleries have had their own struggles in the last 10 years, and artists are now opening up their studios in their own homes to sell their work to collectors," Cundiff said. "Most people won go into a gallery. They think it's too expensive, or think that they have to be a collector to even go in. I think there's a stigma with going into a gallery, but not so much with an antique store or real estate office or restaurant."

The bottom line for Genta and Cundiff is their work is seen, and it serves decorating purposes for the business as well. Genta actually has been displaying his work in restaurants for 23 years.

"The reason I show in restaurants is because many more people will go to a restaurant than a gallery," Genta said. "Restaurants are a much more passive environment. You're eating a meal, drinking a glass of wine, and people are much more likely to respond to your work in that sort of environment."

Cundiff's Main Street art display is only temporary, running through Nov. 6, while Genta's work always is displayed at Trattoria. The opening of Cundiff's display netted two sales and lots of interest.

"Sotheby's sells multimillion dollar homes, so people who go in there can afford a nice piece of art," Cundiff said.

Besides Trattoria, Genta displays his work in more than 20 other restaurants. He said Trattoria is more sophisticated than the others.

It's not just paintings for Genta, either.

"Not only are my paintings hanging on the walls in the restaurant, but I painted all the walls myself and made the track lighting happen — it somewhat resembles the lighting you'd see in a gallery," he said. "It's about the whole scene, and if someone trusts me to enhance a space, it's inspirational for me and I flourish. However, none of this would have been possible without the owner (Gary Fennessy) giving me this opportunity."

Fennessy appreciates Genta's talent.

"Ron is very creative, very original, very whimsical, and people comment on his art all the time around here," Fennessy said. "His art makes people think a little, which is exactly what art should do."

"Ron completely transformed this restaurant, turning it from a mom and pop restaurant, to something a lot more funky," said Chris Yorio, a server at the Trattoria for the last five years.