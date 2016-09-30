Impaired drivers target of traffic operation

The Florida Highway Patrol will make a concentrated effort to remove impaired drivers from the roadways during a DUI Wolfpack Operation beginning 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Desoto, Hardee, Highlands, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

The operation will extend through the night until 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Troopers will focus on Interstate 75 and other major state and county roadways.

FHP deputies will be mobile as they oversee traffic with hopes of “maximizing their visibility and effectiveness in removing impaired drivers from the roadways,” a press release states. FHP hopes the effort ultimately will help ensure the safety of motorists.