Manatee County football games moved to Thursday

For the third week in a row, storms are impacting the high school football schedule.

This time, though, school officials are trying to get ahead of the storm.

Manatee County has moved all football games up a day, to Thursday night, in order to avoid any rainfall from Hurricane Irma that may hit Florida on Friday.

This affects Braden River High, which goes on the road to Manatee High at 7 p.m., and Lakewood Ranch High, which hosts Southeast High at 6:30 p.m.

The Out-of-Door Academy's home game against Santa Fe Catholic has also been moved to Thursday at 7 p.m.